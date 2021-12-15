Practical learning is the focus of the Spartan Academy of Spartans





Janear Garrus decided to homeschool the kids, but that didn’t mean that learning was done only at home.

She searched for a community with others and participated in events and summer camps to further enhance her. Entrepreneur Garrus hosted the event. She founded the Chesapeake Education Alliance in 2015, hosted the Baltimore Children’s Business Fair and Launch Business Camp, and hosted the Digital Media Academy at George Washington University.

They all provided hands-on experience, but each was in a different location. At more and more events, Gallas realized that he wanted to keep them all in one place.

“Instead of children getting it from camping, workshops, or one-off experiences, I wanted to get a more hands-on opportunity. [experiences], More this year, “she told Technical.ly.

That’s how Garrus started the Spartan Academy, a private school based in Colombia with a focus on practical instruction. After being accredited by the state, it will open on September 1st with eight students in grade K-8, with the aim of expanding as the students grow. The one-room school building, an affiliate of Acton Academy based in Austin, is a classroom for multiple age groups. In addition to reading, writing, and teaching math, students spend about 75% of their time on practical projects such as catapult writing, newspaper publishing, and learning the scientific properties that power cars.

“It’s really interesting to see how young kids learn from older kids and vice versa,” Gallas said, “find what they’re good at as soon as possible and give them space. It’s an opportunity to give and work in those areas. “

Gallas, who is currently leading the class, is the guide. For each new project, she doesn’t share everything students need to know. Rather, she shares enough to get started and provides access to tools that allow students to complete surveys and find answers. This can range from Khan Academy’s educational technology resources to navigating to YouTube on a Chromebook published by Spartan. Students are proficient in an area and do not receive grades.

“We are driving innovation, supporting it, and trying to reach conclusions based on your own experience, not on what someone else has done,” Garrus said.

At the same time, Spartan continues to work in the community. A pop-up centered around the architectural gingerbread house will be held at the Howard County Public Library in Colombia on Saturday, December 18th at 3:00 pm. In January, we plan to begin after-school programming on our Colombian campus with a focus on STEAM activities.

Garrus’ community-organizing experience and school’s sustainable approach, growing in the Baltimore community, which has a rich history at Edtech and is home to educational programs that incorporate entrepreneurial and innovation-centric learning models, We are promoting Spartek to be the hub of this work at Howard. county.

