Google develops “Augmented Reality OS” for AR devices





Compared to Apple and Facebook, Google is very quiet about planning augmented reality glasses. It’s starting to change as Google is actively adopting it to create “augmented reality operating systems” for unspecified “innovative AR devices.”

Mark Lucovsky shared today that he will lead the “Operating System Team for Google’s Augmented Reality.” He previously spent four years as general manager of operating systems on Oculus VR / Facebook / Meta. Early in his career, Lucovsky worked for Microsoft for 16 years before working for Google from 2004 to 2009.

There are several recruiting positions in the augmented reality OS, and one job list clearly states the goal.

Our team is building software components that control and manage the hardware of augmented reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on AR devices and are closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to its AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team will be the first software team to work with new hardware.

Senior Software Developer, Embedded, Augmented Reality OS

Some say Google is building an “innovative AR device.”

As part of the team, he will be responsible for the entire camera device software for innovative AR devices.

Augmented Reality OS, Camera, Senior Software Engineer

In this position, he will lead the design and develop an input framework for an embedded real-time platform that will form the basis of the next-generation AR experience. Responsible for the entire input device software for innovative AR devices.

Senior Software Developer Technical Leads, Inputs, Augmented Reality

In a broader sense, the Google Augmented Reality (AR) team, which previously named the group “virtual reality,” “lays the foundation for great immersive computing and prototyping useful and enjoyable user experiences. I have a mission. “

We focus on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people through mobile devices, and the scope continues to grow and evolve.

The AR team makes computing more perceptual, immersive, and accessible. In this position, you are responsible for building and optimizing the low-level software on which our products are built.

Augmented Reality OS, Embedded ML, Senior Software Engineer

Various requirements include “understanding the Linux kernel and driver model” and “experience in real-time operating system (RTOS) development”.

These positions are home to the United States and the North team for Focuss, based in Waterloo, which was acquired by Google last year. The Augmented Reality OS team is under the Devices & Services team responsible for Pixel, Nest, and other hardware.

On the other hand, this adoption is done because Google already has Android, Chrome OS, Cast operating system, and Fuchsia. The company is now looking to another operating system to power next-generation hardware with a variety of requirements, such as having to be on all the time for voice commands and visual recognition.

