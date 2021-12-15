The Television Academy is the fate of the interactive media peer group, a long-standing bridge between digital and traditional media – deadline





Deadline learned that the Television Academy is considering the status of interactive media peer groups and is also considering eliminating it.

To respond to the rapidly changing technology-driven era, Emmy Awards voting organizations have continually evaluated their operations. As part of that, peer groups and their objectives are reviewed fairly regularly, according to people familiar with how the organization works.

Nevertheless, the Interactive Media Peer Group has served as an important bridge between digital and traditional media, providing organizations decades ago with a means to identify innovations. We awarded Apple an Emmy Award for an early effort to stream TV episodes over the iPad, and awards to various companies for efforts to enhance the online viewing experience.

Geoff Katz, who has been repeatedly elected to the board of directors of the Academy representing interactive groups in the late 2000s and early 2010s and continues to be a member, was informed that his status had changed in 2020. Said. “Based on our research,” the Academy said, he was transferred to the Television Executive Peer Group. Others he told Deadline were said to be transferred to Science and Tech or a TV Executive peer group.

Katz’s notice came at a mysterious moment, just as his previous employer was widely welcomed for his success in streaming. He was then Disney’s SVP of Product Management and a member of the team that launched Disney + in November 2019. He left Disney at the end of 2020 and is now working as a consultant.

The central question in this situation is whether streaming is generally considered by the academy as something other than interactive media. This is the headline used to suggest adjacent arenas such as websites and mobile apps. The user interface and how the streaming service works are central to its appeal. Netflix’s leadership position has been achieved by a leap that was once unimaginable. For example, binge releases, interactive storytelling, and advancing into games through the same app that provides viewers with prestige shows like The Crown.

Internal communication between members of the Interactive Media Peer Group indicates concern that innovation may not be properly recognized by Emmy Awards organizations. Over time, young people involved in television and video who should be recognized and engaged by the academy may feel unwelcome.

The academy representative declined to comment.

According to Katz, the interactive group has grown to more than 800 members and has recently dropped in rank, making it one of the largest groups in the academy. The TV Academy has a total of 16,000 members. Peer groups are a tool that enables these large and diverse institutions to stay connected to different disciplines and technologies and identify outstanding work and initiatives that deserve support.

The larger context of the situation was the massive turmoil caused by streaming, which destabilized the television industry and led to significant integration. Last September, the Primetime Emmy Awards provided punctuation at the end of sentences written in the last few years. Netflix won 44 Emmy Awards and set the highest ever record set by CBS in 1974. Since 2019, Netflix has more than $ 500 million in rivals. Apple’s Ted Lasso dominated the comedy category last September, making services such as Disney +, HBO Max, and Peacock a major strategic priority for media companies.

In a LinkedIn post last Sunday, Katz asked his followers for information about what an interactive peer group “looks like disbanding and eliminating.” His post included a mid-wink link to the music video for Starship’s 1985 pop song “We Built This City.”

Deadline is co-head of the interactive group, Chris Thomes and Lori H. I received a letter from Schwartz sent to the Governor of the Academy in October. Schwartz is a CNN contributor and prominent figure at major trade fairs such as CES through marketing firm StoryTech. Thomes is Vice President of Marketing Strategy at ABC Studios. They warned about efforts to end the group. It called them “unprecedented” and “incredibly big”. In the past, peer groups may have “not disbanded based on issues that need to be clarified.”

In a series of group text messages with other recent members viewed by Deadline, Schwartz explained the lack of information from the Television Academy. She said seven months had passed without an update. At a recent meeting of the board, she said it was decided to scrutinize each member of the peer group rather than completely disband it.

By registering dissatisfaction with the text chain, Schwartz has highlighted one possible solution to the conflict. “I’m going to take the deprived group and build something elsewhere,” she writes.

