How to sign up and redeem your credit

If you have an Android phone or tablet, you’re probably familiar with the Google Play Store, where you can browse, buy, and install countless apps, games, movies, and other content. Also, like many retailers, Google has a points program that allows you to earn credits for every purchase. Registering for Google Play Points is free and easy. Depending on the number of points you have earned, you will be able to qualify at a higher level and earn points faster.

What are Google Play Points?

Play Points is a Google rewards program that allows you to earn points for every $ 1 spent on the Google Play Store. Points are assigned to your Google account rather than a specific device, so all points are pooled regardless of the Android device you use (as long as you use the same Google account).

You will not automatically earn Google Play points. You need to sign up for the free program. It is then automatically assigned to the lowest reward tier called Bronze. At this level, you’ll earn 1 point for every dollar you spend on your purchases in the Google Play Store, including apps, games, movies, ebooks, and subscriptions. At special promotional events, you can earn up to 4 points per dollar, depending on your promotional rules.

Google has split the program into four layers.

bronze

Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend Up to 4x points for weekly in-game purchases Up to 2x points for book and movie rentals during monthly events

Silver

Earn 150 points annually to maintain your silver level 1.1 points for every $ 1 spent Up to 4x points for in-game purchases in weekly games Up to 3x points for renting books and movies at monthly events Weekly Silver level prizes can earn up to 100 points each time Award Week

gold

Earn 600 points annually to maintain your gold level 1.2 points for every $ 1 spent Up to 4x points for in-game purchases in weekly games Up to 4x points for rental of books and movies at monthly events Gold every week Level prizes can earn up to 200 points each week

platinum

Earn 3,000 points annually to maintain your Platinum level 1.4 points for every $ 1 spent Weekly up to 4x points for in-game purchases in games Up to 5x points for book and movie rentals at monthly events Weekly Platinum level prizes can earn up to 500 points each week

Points expire one year after the previous purchase, so if you have a lot of points, please use them before the expiration date (or extend the life with a new purchase). In addition, when you get a new tier status, it retains that status for the rest of the current and next calendar year. The current points then determine the new tier.

How to sign up for Google Play points

You can sign up for Google Play Points from your Android device or the Google Play website.

Use an Android device

1. Launch the Google Play app on your smartphone or tablet.

2. Tap the account icon in the upper right corner.

3.[プレイポイント]Tap.

There are playpoints in the menu that appears when you tap the account icon.Dave Johnson

Four.[無料で参加]Tap.

5. If your Google Store account does not already have a credit card or other payment method registered, you will need to enter it here.

To register for Google Points, just tap the button.Dave Johnson using the Google Play website

1. Open Google Play in your browser.

2. On the left side of the page[プレイポイント]Click.

To sign up, on the left side of the web page[プレイポイント]Tap.Dave Johnson

3.[無料で参加]Click.

4. If your Google Store account does not already have a credit card or other payment method registered, you will need to enter it here.

How to use Google Play points

Earn some Google Play points and you can use them at any time. You can use your points to make purchases in the Google Play store or in apps and games. You can also use your points to get coupons and get Google Play credits.

1. Using the Google Play app on your smartphone or tablet, tap the account icon in the upper right corner.

2.[プレイポイント]Tap.

3. The available points are displayed.[使用]Tap.

You can use Play Points from the Google Play Store.Dave Johnson

4. In the tabs at the top, select whether to apply points to in-game purchases of apps and games, Play credits to use for purchases in apps, movies, and other media, or donations (whether to provide credits). .. Charity).

5. From the list below, select the item you want to purchase with points.

Quick Tip: If the option is gray and you can’t tap it, you don’t have enough playpoints to buy the item.

