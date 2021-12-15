Android developer blog: Launching notes from Google Play





Posted by Purnima Kochikar, Vice President, Google Play Partnerships

Hello,

Start Notes from Google Play today. This is a new series to celebrate your creativity and influence several times a year, share important insights and best practices, and build bolder, more advanced and even more innovative apps. game.

Purnima Kochikar is working on our goals behind the “Notes from Google Play” series.

2021 continued to be a year of challenges and uncertainties. You were inspired by the ability to turn obstacles into useful and fun apps and services. Your app has helped over 2.5 billion people using Android devices learn, connect, relax, exercise, laugh, have fun, and do more. As a result, developers with more than US $ 1 million per month on Google Play bills, or developers with 10 million monthly active users, increased by 30% this year.

This first edition of Notes on Google Play celebrates your creativity and resilience. The developer who illustrated these characteristics and deeply impressed and inspired me and my team is Mohamed Camara. Thanks Mo for providing affordable and customized healthcare through the app and leading a deep personal loss to create a better world for women in color. We play a small role in realizing your vision for InovCares.

Mohamed Kamara, CEO and founder of InovCares, tells the story behind his groundbreaking healthcare app.

Special screams will also be given to the winners of the Best of Google Play Awards and Indie Game Festival. You are inspiring us to continue to work hard to evolve Play and Android to build great apps and successful businesses.

This focus on you and your success has led to many influential developments in 2021 including the evolution of our business model and the features and tools of new products. Google Play has two things: to help you build and grow a sustainable global business, and to invest in the features, tools, and ecosystems of the Android and Play platforms to build innovative apps and games. Focuses on key goals.

Support business growth

As the mobile industry matured, an app business with different needs was born, so we designed multiple programs to support you. For example, create a Play Media Experience Program to help video, audio, and book developers build great cross-device experiences while supporting authors and musicians by discounting service fees by up to 10%. Realized the app. A few months ago, we announced a new pricing structure to support the evolution of our subscription business model. This allows all subscription app developers to benefit from lower rates. With the revolutionary changes announced this year, we are excited to share that 99% of developers around the world are eligible to receive service fees of 15% or less. Thank you for your thoughtful feedback while designing these programs and vocal support since the launch of the new pricing.

We continue to invest in programs that help reach, maintain, and re-engage our users.

The Google Play Pass is now available in 90 countries with over 800 games and apps. Participants have more than doubled their revenues on average across all participating titles in these regions. Google Play points are now available in 28 countries. By operating the app and paying for it, consumers have earned over 20 billion points so far.Help build high quality apps

We promise to empower you to turn your creative ideas into great apps, and have created tools and guidelines to help ensure that your apps are of high quality. We recommend that you pay attention to the three main features / guidelines.

Helps build user trust and loyalty

Trust and security are the foundation of sustainable business success and the key to user loyalty. This year, we continued to invest in platform features and policies that help us build more secure apps and strengthen user trust. We also listened to customer feedback and invested in educational tools and resources to help us predict and understand new features and policies. Key highlights of the year-

Earlier this year, we shared details about the upcoming Data Safety section of the Play Store. This section informs you of the types of data your app collects and stores and how you use that data. By providing a way to showcase your approach to privacy and security, we not only help build user trust, but also help you make informed decisions about the apps you install and use. We created the Play Integrity API to protect our business from abuse and protect our users from attacks. This allows the backend server to determine if it is interacting with a real app binary, if it is installed by Google Play and running on a real Android device. Google Play service. We’ve created a webinar and a new Google Play Console feature to help you predict and understand the process of policy changes, policy violations, and disputes decisions so that you can build safer and more reliable apps. Future Policy Please opt in to receive invitation emails to our webinar.Fostering the next generation of developers

Nothing is more exciting to me than finding and nurturing the next generation of talented developers and building a regional ecosystem around the world that meets the needs of the region. Earlier this year, it announced a 15% reduction in service charge tier for the first $ 1 million in annual revenue for all developers. This will continue to drive innovation in Android / Play.

It’s really humble to see key influencers, stakeholders, industry and government leaders co-investing in this effort. Our most successful developers have invested their personal time and energy to guide, teach and grow indie through indie game accelerators. Government leaders have partnered with us to support startup ecosystems in countries such as South Korea and India. The Chang Goo program in South Korea was created in collaboration with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSS) and the Korea Institute for Startup Entrepreneurship Development (KISED). The Appscale Academy in India was founded in partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Thank you for your commitment to innovation and the app ecosystem.

Get a snapshot view of the Appscale Academy: Growth and development programs for start-ups across India.

Stay connected

I haven’t been able to meet you in person for the past two years. The challenges posed by COVID-19 helped us find new ways to stay connected. Many of you attended virtual sessions to learn about new market opportunities and participated in thoughtful online discussions on a variety of topics such as Future of Work, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Growth and Global Expansion Strategy. He also said he was feeling tired of online events, so this year he invested in content that he could use at his own pace, such as thought leadership, best practices, and Play Academy e-learning courses. We have also released the first certificate to help you get the most out of your storelist tools and features.

We wish you all the best of luck next year, from my team to yours, until the next edition. We always look at Google Play as a partner and hope it helps to please our users, increase their audience and grow our business.

happy holiday.

Purnima Kochikar,

Vice President of Google Play Partnership

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2021/12/launching-notes-from-google-play.html

