Google Calendar adds a profile picture to mobile and adds a new invitation option





Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar sync services and is the default cloud calendar provider for most Android devices signed in to your Google account. The Android app received a Material You color splash in September. Many more improvements are currently being made on both mobile and desktop platforms.

The Google Calendar mobile app shows all upcoming events in all calendars (unless you uncheck them in the sidebar). This is useful for planning, but it also means that you can easily create events with the wrong calendar. Google is trying to address this with a new profile icon in the upper right corner of the app, similar to the profile buttons that already exist in Gmail, YouTube, and other apps. You can continue to see all events in all calendars, but when you create an event, the account you have already selected will be used.

Google has also improved the calendar’s “automatically add invitations” feature to prevent unwanted invitations from being added to your calendar due to either uninteresting events or complete spam. You can now choose to always add invitations to your calendar automatically, or only if your email event invitation contains attendance confirmation. When the new option is rolled out,[設定]>[イベント設定]>[カレンダーに招待状を追加]You will be able to access it from.

According to Google, the new profile icon has been “extended rollout”, so it may take more than 15 days to appear on your device, but the rollout will start today. The new invitation option will be visible to everyone within 15 days. Both features are deployed in both paid GSuite accounts and personal Gmail accounts, so you can try them out right away, regardless of the type of Google account you’re using.

