Google threatens to dismiss unvaccinated employees





According to an internal note obtained by CNBC, unvaccinated Google employees may take compulsory leave and leave the company if they do not follow the rules of COVID-19. This policy is reported to affect employees who appear to be under the jurisdiction of President Vidence’s vaccine mission, which is currently facing challenges in the Senate and court systems.

According to the memo, Google has given employees to upload vaccination certificates or get medical or religious exemption approval until December 3rd. According to the company, if none of these are done by January 13, they will be given 30 days of paid leave. According to CNBC, if you do not comply after 30 days, you may take up to 6 months of unpaid leave and then be dismissed.

Google has not denied the policy. Lora Lee Erickson, a Google spokesperson, told The Verge:

As mentioned earlier, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep employees safe and in service. We promised to do everything possible to help vaccinated employees do so and firmly supported our vaccination policy.

Those returning to Google’s office must be vaccinated or exempt

CNBC’s report points out that unvaccinated employees may have several options, but the company expects the president to require it to apply to almost everyone. .. If they find one (or already have one), they should also be able to work remotely. Google is demanding vaccinations from its employees, saying that frequent tests are not an acceptable alternative. You also have the option to request a tax exemption.

The company hasn’t decided when employees need to return to the office after the emergence of Omicron variants, but expects many of them to work at least to some extent face-to-face. However, CNBC states that even remote workers need to be vaccinated if they fall under the mission.

Both wage and vaccination requirements are a matter of internal hot buttons across the company, and executives asked if Google plans to raise wages in line with inflation (the company plans to do so). I said no). CNBC reported last month that a vaccine ban manifest signed by hundreds of employees was shared within Google.

