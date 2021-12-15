How to Reduce the Use of Plastics in Your Business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The use of plastic is sometimes convenient. It keeps fragile items safe and comes in the form of plastic water bottles and the like. However, even with modern technology, it is difficult to recycle plastic, which has a negative impact on the environment.

Among the contributors to plastic waste, they are some popular large companies. As a business owner, you are responsible for your workers and customers, and your environment.

You can make a big difference by forming environmentally friendly customs and cultures in your company. Here are some tips for beginners to get some ideas:

Moved to use compostable labels

Sometimes it’s easy to overlook small things while trying to avoid or reduce the use of plastic. For example, you might use an eco bag in a store. However, the product sticker label may be made of plastic.

It’s relatively small, but it gets in the way when composting fruit and vegetable leftovers purchased over the counter.

Alternatively, you can partner with a company that manufactures biodegradable labels. These labels are disassembled, so there is no hassle. So you don’t have to remove them and you can throw them with the leftovers.

Reduce disposable plastic

Disposable plastics are one of the most important causes of pollution in our world, producing about 300 million tonnes of waste each year. Examples of these are plastic straws, plastic cups, plastic bags, or, in layman’s terms, plastics that are used only once and are generally non-recyclable.

Just this year, Australia has already introduced the 2021 Plastics Reduction Act. It prohibits the sale, supply, or distribution of disposable plastic cutlery and plastic containers.

Plastic waste is not treated the same way around the world, and some are treated better than others, but it generally takes up to 500 years for plastic to decompose. Therefore, reducing disposables would be a good starting point to avoid further increasing waste accumulation and pollution of oceans and landfills.

Encourage customers to use reusable bags for shopping

Mother Nature is grateful that this is now the standard in most countries around the world and that some countries have banned disposable plastic bags altogether. In addition to having harmful chemicals and causing drainage problems, plastic bags contribute to the destruction of animal ecosystems.

While using reusable bags is good for the environment, reusable bags are also a way for customers to save money because they are more durable and tend to retain their shape than plastic bags.

It can also help incentive customers to use reusable bags instead to get discounts if this practice is not yet widespread in their area.

Avoid overpacking the product

This is predominantly e-commerce, but it can also happen to businesses and retailers.

Transportation materials such as plastic bags and bubble wrap are essential to keep the product in good condition during transportation. However, most sellers use excess packaging material, which contributes significantly to the increase in plastic waste.

Establish an environmentally friendly culture

Establishing how important it is not to waste plastic in the workplace can be an important step in the right direction. You can work through speeches and campaigns, but most importantly, keep informed them.

If your business is run in the office, installing a water dispenser at work will encourage staff to maintain hydration and bring a tumbler or water bottle. This makes buying a water bottle from a store an unrealistic option.

Equipped with microwave oven, oven, refrigerator and other facilities, employees will be able to go to work with their lunch boxes.

Most fast food chains and restaurants wrap food in paper or cardboard materials, but plastic tools are still used in most restaurants and fast food chains, which reduces plastic waste. ..

Make sure the plastic you use is recyclable

There are situations where you have no choice but to use or buy plastic. Ideally, in this case, you need to make sure that the selected plastic is recyclable. PET is the most widely recycled plastic in the world. This type of plastic can be recycled into fleece backpacks, carpets and clothing.

Another common type of recyclable plastic is HDPE. This type of plastic is easier to recycle than most plastics. It can be recycled into a variety of non-consumable liquids such as furniture and detergents.

HDPE is also recycled into plastic products such as wood, curbs and benches.

Realistically, the use of plastic as a material is unavoidable due to the large number of alternatives. Still, the use of plastic should be minimized as much as possible. However, if you need to use plastic, choose to use recyclable materials.

As an individual, you need to know how much plastic you use and choose as much as you can. Digital marketing in your area can also help retailers and businesses kick off to reduce their plastic waste footprint.

