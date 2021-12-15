Australians can now receive the latest wildfire details on Google Maps





Google has rolled out a new wildfire layer on Google Maps to give Australian users easy access to official wildfire information about active fires.

To turn on a new layer, tap the layer symbol on the map, then tap[山火事]Tap the icon. When layers are turned on, users can get the latest details about multiple fires via Google Maps. Users can access specific details of a particular wildfire by tapping the fire on the map. These specific details include the latest updates, locations, severity levels, recommended actions, and reported road closures.

The search engine giant added that he guaranteed that when a wildfire-related query was searched on Google, the information provided by the state fire department would appear in the search results.

“Whether it’s issuing a crisis alert or helping the recovery of wildlife, our goal is to ensure that Australians have access to reliable information when it matters most, with on-site expertise, scientific knowledge, and more. Finding the right combination of technologies, “said Daniel, Google Australia’s engineer site leader. Nadashi said.

Elsewhere, the Victorian Government and the Ararat Rural City Council are working together to show how smart farming technology and digital twin Victoria can help Ararat farmers track and respond to local weather and climatic conditions. We conducted a test to investigate.

As part of the trial, farmers will connect their existing digital infrastructure, such as weather conditions, soil monitoring data, and tank water levels, to the data available on Victoria’s digital twins.

According to the state government, by combining data and technology, farmers can create local weather maps with site-specific details that can inform when sowing and harvesting, or access and compare bird’s-eye views of the paddock. You will be able to do it. Past and present satellite images.

“Combining digital twin Victoria with existing smart agricultural technology is a great opportunity for the agricultural sector to increase efficiency and inform decision making,” said Planning Minister Richard Wynn.

“We ensure that farmers have the information they need to plan where to plant and when to harvest, which is great for the industry that supports many Victorians.”

The state government said in July that it is expected to develop a digital replica of the state database to provide digital spatial data and models of the built natural environment such as utility infrastructure, farmland and cities. ..

The Federal Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIRO) has been appointed to build an online platform to host the Digital Twin Victoria.

Last week, Agronomeye, an agtech startup from CSIRO, Microsoft and Australia, developed a new platform aimed at “combining heterogeneous datasets so farmers can see the big picture of their assets above and below the surface.” Announced that they cooperated with. ..

“This new platform captures real-time data and is in the hands of farmers in an easy-to-use and easy-to-interpret way, so important decisions such as matching sowing schedules to soil moisture profiles and planning. You can do it with confidence. A water collection system based on the natural flow pattern of the characteristics. “

The platform is being tested at CSIRO’s Boorowa Agricultural Research Station in the New South Wales region.

