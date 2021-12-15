Flur-supported NuScalePower published via Dallas SPAC »Dallas innovates





NuScale made history last year as the first modular reactor to receive design approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.[Courtesy image: artists rendering of NuScale Powers small modular nuclear reactor plant.]

NuScalePower, Oregon’s small modular reactor technology company backed by Flure, is a Dallas-based special purpose acquisition company, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. It will be released due to the merger with.

According to the announcement, the estimated value of the merged company, NuScale Power Corporation, will be approximately $ 1.9 billion.

With this contract, the “first energy company” was born. It is the first publicly traded company focused on reactor small modular reactor technology and will be traded on the ticker symbol SMR after closure. The merger is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

NuScale is the only company to receive standard design approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission for NuScale power modules. According to the company, advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology is viable and deployable in the short term.

“Bell Tower Company”

Christopher D. Sorrells, CEO of Spring Valley, said NuScale is a pioneering company whose pioneering technology can impact humanity by improving the energy sector.

By obtaining standard design approval from the NRC, NuScale has helped establish new standards for nuclear safety, resulting in the development of new carbon-free power solutions that offer unique functionality and performance. In the near future he said in a statement.

According to Sorrells, this is a rare opportunity to invest in industry-defining technology. We are very pleased to partner with NuScale and its in-depth management team to bring this critical technology to market.

Transactions may offer about $ 413 million

The transaction could provide approximately $ 413 million to facilitate the commercialization of NuScales SMR technology.

Flure said in a statement that it hopes that the proposed transaction will strengthen and accelerate the path to commercialization and deployment of Newscale Powers’ unique small modular reactor technology. This is the next step in the Fluor project, first outlined 10 years ago, and will work closely with NuScale Power, Congress, and the Department of Energy to commercialize this unique carbon-free energy technology.

Irving-based Flure is the majority shareholder

Irving-based Flure expects to control approximately 60% of the merged company.

Flure, which made a large investment in NuScalePower in 2011, is a majority shareholder of the company. Since then, NuScale has been operating independently of Fluor, which provides several services to NuScale. Flure states that it will continue to be an important partner in engineering services, project management, management and supply chain support.

According to Boeckmann, today’s announcement is further evidence that shared government funding to build the first commercial-scale technology can attract private investment and produce results.

To date, NuScale has obtained or applied for more than 600 patents on its unique technology.

Building next-generation nuclear technology

John Hopkins, President and CEO of NuScale, says the company is building next-generation nuclear technology in a safer, more versatile and cost-effective way than ever before.

NPM’s design eliminates the need for two-thirds of the safety systems and components found in today’s large commercial reactors, the company said in a statement. This greatly improves the economics of the NuScale plant compared to traditional nuclear power plants.

From a safety standpoint, according to NuScale, reactors are designed to shut down safely in an emergency and self-cool indefinitely, operating operators and computers, power, or the first water in commercial nuclear power plants. No need to add.

In a statement, Hopkins said our ambitions were only comparable to the world’s vast decarbonization needs, and now is the time to bring pioneering SMR technology to more customers around the world. It’s the right time to accelerate and expand.

With its deep expertise in sustainable energy and leadership that provides strong operational and investment records in the energy sector, including nuclear power, Spring Valley is a highly complementary strategy for NuScale as it enters the next phase of this growth. Become a strategic partner.

