Dell believes the future of work is a removable webcam and digital notepad

Some of us are still working at home. Others have returned to the office. Still, more and more people are adopting some sort of hybrid work, combining telecommuting with traditional office work, and doing their daily work from a distance.

That is wonderful. I know that many people appreciate the added flexibility of working from anywhere, sometimes from anywhere. But we still use the same old laptop, the same webcam, and the same docking station. The pandemic-fueled changes to our work habits are nearly two years old, but it takes even longer for tech companies to devise, design, and test new products. So, two years after entering the Zoom conference era, most laptops still have high-quality 720-resolution websites, and conference notes are great in Slack, email, text messages, Google Docs, and finally. It’s lost somewhere between pieces of paper where you write down your ideas. week.

At the final face-to-face CES in 2020, computer maker Dell unveiled a few concept devices, an idea somewhere between prototypes and mockups. This year, the Dell concept has been revived and the main focus is on solving the problems created by this hybrid office work model.

Note that these concepts are exactly that. Imaginative ideas on how future technologies will work. Although these are not products that will appear in nearby stores, some features of the demo unit may eventually be incorporated into other Dell products.

Overall, it was interesting to see these ideas in action. If there was an overall theme, I think it was “creating a tool that works with you.” If you look at the three working concepts that Dell has presented, you can see what I mean.

Dell Concept Stanza

From stylus-driven E-ink devices like the Boox Note Air to apps that digitize handwritten notes, we’ve seen a lot of special note-taking tablet takes. Stanza is a stand-alone tablet that works with a regular laptop as a wireless second screen just for taking notes.

As a demo, it’s an 11-inch slim slate with no ports or cameras. Basically it’s just the screen. Closely connected to your laptop, you can easily transfer or share notes captured on your device or convert them to digital text with the tap.

The advantages are the simplicity of the slate itself and the excellent handwriting recognition in the demos I have tried. On the other hand, it’s tied to its own Dell app and doesn’t really do much (this is a selling point for Dell) except that it provides the right space for taking notes.

Dell Concept Flow

When I first saw the flow, I didn’t know what it was. Dell demonstrators pointed to a large desk. Was it a smart desk? no. However, the desk used for the demo had special hardware built in. The laptop dock, keyboard, mouse and monitor were all connected to the Wi-Fi 6 hidden docking station.

In the demo I saw, the laptop used a larger monitor as the second display. When you pick up your laptop and move away, the desktop display will click at a distance (probably about 10 feet) and the laptop screen will be the only display. When you return to your desk, the display will turn on again and you will be taken to your exact location.

Pitch is the seamless transition of Flow when migrating from using a single laptop to pairing with an external display or input device, and remembering exactly how the display was set up. I thought it was a very smart wireless KVM switch.

Richard Peterson / CNET Concept Paris

This was a demo of the most striking concept that Dell had to show off. Probably because it addresses a weakness in many work setups, the webcam. Not only are many laptop or stand-alone webcams poor image quality, but laptop cameras are fixed in places that aren’t optimal for human-sized heads. That’s why most of us are under our line of sight and overlook our laptop webcams.

Pari is a wireless webcam that sits in a dock above a custom Dell monitor. The dock connects via USB-C and charges the camera’s battery wirelessly. Of course, it’s a 1080 resolution camera, a table stake for new webcams these days. Grabbing the camera from the dock causes magic. Since it’s wireless, the video stays on. Then, thanks to the magnet (and the metal plate built into the custom monitor behind the screen), you can reposition it anywhere on the screen. Use it to align the camera perfectly with the eyeliner or to cover the annoying person’s face with a zoom call. it’s up to you.

As currently designed, it’s about an ounce and has an indicator light that displays when properly aligned, so the signal won’t be sideways or upside down).

My favorite implementation was a stand-alone arm that looked like a desk lamp minus a lamp. The camera can also be magnetically attached to it and pointed anywhere. For example, you can turn the paper on your desk down for easy sharing. If you had a dime every time you picked up your entire laptop and turned it over or carried it around to show something on your webcam, it would be at least a few dollars a year.

As with Dell’s previous concept pieces, I don’t think any of these will be shipping products, at least soon. It’s unlikely that some of them could flow into the next generation of laptops, displays and cameras, but you probably won’t see anything on the CES2022.

