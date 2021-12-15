Review: Is Belkin’s new Boost Charge Pro the ultimate 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for Apple users?





Belkin unwrapped the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad with MagSafe last month. With support for Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging, MagSafe 15W charging, and Qi pad design for AirPods, this could be the best multi-device charger on the market for Apple fans.

Belkins’ new 3-in-1 wireless charging pad with MagSafe features a narrow rectangular design. On the right side is a built-in MagSafe charger that can recharge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with 15W of power. There is also another Qi charger for AirPods in the middle.

This central Qi charging slot is clearly designed with AirPods in mind and features a small LED indicator. It’s pretty small, but if you get into a pinch, you might be able to use it to charge another Qi-enabled device. However, keep in mind that the power of the Qi charger is limited to only 5W.

The fact that the iPhone’s charging spot is MagSafe-enabled (and basically a MagSafe pack integrated into the design) is very useful. This means you don’t have to tinker to find the perfect placement. The iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 is a perfect match for the magnet, and the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max also has plenty of space.

Finally, and perhaps most notably, is the integrated Apple Watch charging pack on the far left of BoostChargePro. This Apple Watch charger can be flattened or lifted, depending on the band you’re using and whether you’re using nightstand mode.

In addition to its versatile design, Apple Watch Charging Pack also supports fast charging. According to Apple, with fast charging, the battery level of the Apple Watch Series 7 can reach 0-80% in about 45 minutes. In my tests I found this to be roughly accurate.

Another advantage of Belkin BoostCharge Pro is that it comes with a dedicated 40W power adapter. This means that you can use one cable to power all three charging spots and you don’t have to buy anything else. This is a big difference when compared to Apple’s MagSafe Duo, which doesn’t come with a power adapter.

My biggest complaint about Belkin BoostCharge Pro is the material from which it is made. It’s soft and looks great with a fabric-like material, but sadly it’s a perfect magnet for dust, links and dog hair. As you can see in the image, I’m testing BoostCharge Pro in black and Belkin also sells in white, but I can’t prove that it’s easy to attract dust.

The BoostCharge Pro design is also relatively bulky and heavy. It’s not a big deal if you use it at a nightstand or desk, but if you want to travel with it, use this method. That said, the heavy and sturdy design makes Boost Charge Pro feel absolutely premium. It’s also useful if you need to remove your iPhone from the MagSafe pack.

wrap up

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 costs $ 149.99 and is one of the top options on the market today for Apple fans, especially if you have the new Apple Watch Series 7. Its design means it’s not very useful for travel, but it’s a great bedside charge for iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

If you’re looking for something a little more travel-friendly, I’ve written before about being a big fan of MagSafe Duo. It’s expensive and doesn’t have a separate Qi charging spot, but its foldable design is perfect for traveling.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pads and MagSafe can be ordered today from Belkin’s website. According to the company, orders will ship this month or January.

