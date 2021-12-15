Google reports that employees who oppose the vaccine policy will lose their jobs.





Claudia Cruz / CNET

Google told employees that if they did not comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination rules, they would lose wages and eventually be fired, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing internal documents. did.

According to the report, Google leadership must either declare vaccination status and upload evidence in a memo or apply for a medical or religious exemption by December 3. I told the employees.

Since that date, Google has begun contacting employees who have not provided evidence of vaccination or have not been vaccinated, and employees whose exemption request has not been approved, CNBC reported.

According to this memo, employees who fail to comply with vaccination rules by the January 18 deadline will be given 30 days of “paid leave” followed by up to 6 months of “unpaid personal leave”. , Eventually CNBC will be fired. report.

When contacted for comment, Google did not address the memo, but said the company’s policies were designed to protect its employees and the company.

“Our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running,” said a Google spokeswoman. “We are committed to doing everything possible to help vaccinated employees do so and to firmly support vaccination policies.”

Google’s return to office policy has created a great deal of tension among tech giant employees. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in July that people returning to the office would need to be vaccinated. However, the company has put a hold on plans to return to the office earlier this month amid concerns about rising infection rates from Omicron variants.

The company also announced plans to require most employees to work in the office at least three days a week. With the new structure, 20% of companies work remotely. An additional 20% may work in a new location. The remaining 60% will continue to work in a regular office.

The company is also facing a blow from employees who are angry with potential wage cuts to move to smaller markets.

