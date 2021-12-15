Microsoft releases end-to-end encryption for Teams calls





Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft today announced that it will deploy end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for one-to-one Teams calls.

According to a Microsoft blog post announcing the general availability, administrators have the option to enable and control this feature in their organization after receiving updates. By default, E2EE is not available to all users in the tenant. Even after IT has configured the policy and enabled the policy for selected users, those users still need to turn on this feature in their Teams settings. IT can disable this feature if desired.

Microsoft officials warned that using E2EE for team one-to-one calls would disable some features. This includes recording. Live captions and transcriptions. Add participants to make a group call. Users should turn off E2EE if they need any of the features that are not available.

As Microsoft pointed out in a blog post in October, real-time video and audio data is protected by E2EE. However, due to the secure connection between the device and the website, chats and file shares that are protected both at rest and in transit by other cryptographic protocols such as HTTPS are not protected.

According to people familiar with the matter, the calling capabilities of E2EE Teams are available in the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac.

In other recent Teams news, Microsoft will announce a new “Teams Phone with Calling Plan” product on January 1, 2022. This new plan combines the enterprise capabilities of Microsoft 365 Business Voice and TeamsCalling Essentials. These two products will be discontinued when the new plan is announced, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Teams Phone with Calling Plan (available to business users of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 with a subscription that includes Teams) gives users 3,000 minutes for domestic calls in the United States and Canada. Domestic calls in other markets only take 2,300 minutes. In addition, additional calling plans are required for calls outside the user’s domestic zone.

Teams Phones with calling plans cost $ 15 per user per month. Teams Phone alone costs $ 8 per user per month, and domestic calling plans cost $ 12 per user per month.

