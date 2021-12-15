The best children’s book for Christmas





The Little Prince dramatized by Louise Craig and Sarah Massini

At Nibbles Christmas by Emma Yarlet (Little Tiger Press, 7.99), everyone’s favorite book-eating monsters are back for the festive season and countless fun. Join the adorable Nibbles, read books, defeat toy soldiers, pop balloons and generally cause havoc of all kinds. With a countdown of numbers and lots of rhymes, this is an ideal gift for toddlers in your life.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince (HarperCollins, 10.99) is a story that has captured the hearts of readers for generations, and this new picture book by Louise Craig and Sarah Massini. The adaptation is stunning and beautiful. Keeping the essence of the original story, but pairing it well enough for children to access, you can make your important message stand out. Little Prince remains fascinating, and Massinis’ artwork captures the surreal world in which he lives. Perfect for curious young readers, it’s a story that stays with them long after the last page is turned.

Cat bathing by Alice B. McGinty and David Roberts

Cat Bathing (Chronicle Books, 12.99) by Alice B McGinty and David Roberts is a celebration of the glory of diverse LGBT family life thrown into a riot of color and rhyme. Dad doesn’t notice the cat when grandma needs to clean the house before it arrives Scrambled his list of fridge and magnet letters sly. A nasty (but adorable) cat does anything to avoid taking a bath, and the turmoil continues. Clean the dishes! Vacuum the lawn! And don’t forget to scrape off the fish! An energetic, lively and fun, original picture book.

Christmas Street (Nosy Crow, 14.99) by Jonathan Emmett and Ingera P. Arrhenius is a fun double-sided concertina book. Little kids are fascinated by Arrhenius’ unique and bright artwork and lots of cute Christmas scenes. With lots of congratulatory cheers, this lovely book imagines a street full of nostalgic storefronts, where you have the chance to lift the flaps and look behind each window to find part of the alphabet story. A gorgeous and magical book that is cherished. ED

Scotland’s stunning illustrated atlas by David MacPhail and Anders Frang (Floris, 12.99) is an ideal Christmas gift for kids who want to explore Scotland more next year. Full of fun facts and gorgeous illustrations by Anders Fran, this book takes you to a whistle stop tour of the country’s famous people, places, history and culture.

Penguins Einstein by Iona Rangery and David Tazzyman

Ann Jungman’s Sasha and Wolf (Faber, 7.99) are a fun combination of two short stories set in the snow-covered distant Russian meadows. Beautifully drawn by Gaia Bordicchia, Sasha and Wolfcub, Sasha and Wolfchild, it will take you to another time. Atmospheric and heartwarming, these are stories that overcome friendship and prejudice. Full of singing, dancing, and feasts, they also do cozy winter readings.

Bedtime Stories: Beautiful Black Tales from the Past (Scholastic, 14.99) is a collection of fun stories written and drawn by black creators, along with an introduction to Candice Brathwaite. An uplifting and festive story of black history from around the world, this is an ideal book to share at bedtime. With stories from different writers such as Ashley Hickson-Lovence and Wendy Shearer, this book has something for everyone to enjoy.

In Einstein, a penguin written by Iona Rangeley and beautifully painted by David Tazzyman (Harper Collins, 12.99), the renowned bird is looking for his friend when he encounters the Stewart family at the Ronzon Zoo. This conference sets them all on an unexpected adventure that takes them north to Edinburgh in a Christmas quest. Definitely a classic, this is a fun story of friendship and helping others, perfect for sharing together as a family. HS

Beautifully drawn by Joe Fulman’s World Book and Rose Blake (Welbeck Publishing Group, 19.99), the world’s books offer young people a unique journey around the world. Covering all countries, we offer the opportunity to explore different cultures from the comfort of the home and learn about the food, art, history and traditions of each location. An ideal gift for anyone who wants to explore the world.

Also recommended for those looking for an adventure. Helenka Stachera’s The Ice Whisperers (Puffin, 7.99) is an immersive reading. Bella in Warsaw is sent to live with her uncle in the deepest parts of Siberia, but she is in serious danger when she discovers the secret of the entrance to the icy spiritual land. increase. Can she save this place before it’s too late?

The Very Merry Murder Club, a collection of crime and mystery stories edited by Serena Patel and Robin Stevens (Farshare, 12.99), is an immersive reading. Contributors include Elle McNicoll, Patrice Lawrence, and Benjamin Dean, to name just a few, and each story nails the reader to the edge of the seat.

On the other hand, for up-and-coming writers, Andy Jones and Olaf Falafel’s “Unleashing Creative Monsters: A Writing Guide for Children” (Walker Books, 9.99) is a perfect gift. There are tips, hints, exercises to complete, all wrapped in ridiculously good illustrations with humor and falafel. Great for sharing on Christmas. Would you like to write together and create your own story monster? HS

This Christmas will be difficult for many families. The Scottish Booktrust wants to spread the joy and create special moments by giving books to families who rely on food banks and community hubs during the holiday season. Without books, children will miss and the effects will last a lifetime. Books unite families, comfort children and inspire joy. For many families, the books offered by Scottish Book Trust are the only books in their homes. Everyone deserves a little magic for Christmas.

The Scottish Book Trust offers programs and outreach activities designed to support children, families and adults’ love of reading throughout their life stages. Your donation will help provide a more life-changing job. This includes creating dedicated kits to help families share stories, songs, and rhymes with their children, sending tactile books to children who need additional support, and through food banks and community hubs. Includes gifting of books to the most needed family.

The Scottish Book Trust has donated more than 100,000 books, activities and resources to children to support home study during a pandemic. For more information on Scottish Book Trusts features and how to donate, please visit https://www.scottishbooktrust.com/donate.

