Transform service delivery using cloud and AI





Data-driven technology delivered through the cloud helps governments expand innovation

Cloud technology, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) will enable government leaders to implement new operational practices and better serve the general public.

The Google Cloud Government and Education Summit, an online event in November 2021, explored many examples of how governments today are using cloud tools to rapidly transform public service initiatives in the digital world. The summit brought together industry experts and leaders from governments and educational institutions around the world.

Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud, says civil servants can use technology to enable staff and teams to achieve greater results than ever before. You will find that services and processes are larger and more efficient at lower cost and incredible speed.

Dozens of on-demand sessions from the event are available for free.

In the summit keynote, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will host a panel of public sector leaders and Google executives on how cloud capabilities and technology will address the core services and functional needs of governments and educational institutions around the world. I have outlined what is useful for. Some highlights:

Daniels explained how the US Navy could introduce aerial drones and machine learning algorithms to combat the corrosive enemies of nautical vessels and improve maintenance processes. Amy Petchasek, secretary designer for the Wisconsin Department of Labor Development, explained how the state combined cloud tools with AI. Unravel the huge backlog and accelerate the distribution of unemployment claims. Lori Carrell, Prime Minister of the University of Minnesota Rochester, talked about how fresh ideas from the gaming sector and other disciplines can reinvent higher education. Bring empathy to AI

The New York state government’s contact center received a large number of calls when the COVID vaccine was first released to the public, significantly exceeding the staff’s capacity. New Yorkers complained that they couldn’t answer their question on social media.

Rajiv Rao, New York Chief Technology Officer, did not hit the number of calls needed to answer at the end of the day in a session titled “Real-time, Virtual to Enable AI.” Said that. Vaccine information. We soon realized that it wasn’t sustainable at all.

The Raos team quickly increased capacity by implementing a cloud-based virtual agent solution that uses AI to answer a variety of vaccine questions. However, the team also understood that automation requires connections with people.

Rao stated that the goal is to empathize in the first minute to ensure that the auto attendant system understands the caller’s actual problem. By the time the technology is fully implemented, almost 50% of contact center calls will be processed by AI systems, reducing the burden on contact center staff and ensuring that residents have the information they need. rice field.

According to Lao, it just shows that technology can solve the problem.

Bring people back to work

The pandemic has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket in communities across the country. In a session entitled “Integrated Experiences That Bring People Back to Work,” Rhode Island and Ohio agency executives helped cloud technology serve job seekers across the state. I shared.

Sarah Blusiewicz, Chief Operating Officer of the Rhode Island Labor Training Department, has launched a virtual career center that uses AI tools to help residents find work opportunities that match their skills and experience. rice field. The Google Clouds video collaboration solution, which is part of Google Workspace, has also proved to be very important to this initiative.

[The virtual career center] During the session, Blusiewicz was able to access digital conferences and spaces and continue to serve people looking for a job over the pandemic.

Kevin Holt, director of Job and Family Services in Hamilton County (Ohio), has injected federal relief funds in his community to help with rent and utilities. He needed all the dollars allocated as soon as possible according to strict regulations.

According to Holt, cloud tools will help establish people’s eligibility and deploy new systems for secure, legal, accountability and good communication in three months. I did.

Holt recalled in the session that it was an almost unprecedented process in my 30 years of experience. It didn’t have to take months or years of policy meetings. We just ran it and ran it quickly with the right partner.

Find out more about how Google Cloud helped Hamilton County provide residents with rent assistance and relief faster.

Promote better public health decisions

In a session entitled Sentiment Analysis Powers Vaccine Distribution and Opioid Analytics, California and Oklahoma experts use cloud-hosted AI tools to better understand people’s behavior and make better health decisions. I explained how to encourage.

In California, government leaders used sentiment analysis to correlate data from multiple sources to draw a statistically valid picture of public opinion on vaccine and other COVID concerns. This was a key factor in making emotional data meaningful and informed of actual decision making and policies, said JP Petr, Deputy Director of Communications and Insights at the California Digital Innovation Office. Sione says.

In Oklahoma, sentiment analysis drills down to the zip code level to understand the motivations of people in need of substance abuse or addiction treatment. Heath Hayes, Chief Communications Officer of the Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Department, said that getting real-time information from the data and enabling rapid decision-making is a sign of our success and the opioid epidemic. It states that it is very important in dealing with. service.

The data can reveal the impact of outreach and engagement, as well as the results of efforts targeting specific demographics. Instead of putting everything on the table and taking the approach of expecting it to work, you can target specific evidence-based programs to reach haze, the people you know you need most. increase. Said.

Key to success

What is the foundation for success with cloud technology and AI? Blusiewicz of Rhode Island said success depends on these core components (leadership, prioritization, speed). Top officials need to prioritize and empower core stakeholders to plan and execute which actions can have the greatest impact in the shortest amount of time.

Gerald Mullary, Director of the British Cabinet Office, recommended a gradual approach to change. Mullally led a team to perform sentiment analysis aimed at overcoming public resistance to trying new COVID vaccines using cloud technology.

In the summit keynote, he said he would start small, repeat quickly, and work with external partners with the necessary expertise. He added that a solution is essential.

Mulllally said that you are faithful to that vision you have, lasting, lasting, and lasting. The results you ultimately achieve and the importance of those results to the citizens we all serve are well worth the effort.

Get inspiration to change the way you work, empower others, and make your organization a more comfortable place to work for everyone. Register and watch more Google Cloud Government and Education Summit sessions to see how public sector leaders meet the challenges of pandemics and technology improvements to support your organization.

