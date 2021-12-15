The Government of India issues an “urgent” warning to Google Chrome users.Install the latest updates now





The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a “high severity” warning to Google Chrome Internet browser users.

According to the advisory, several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Google has already released fixes for these vulnerabilities in the latest software update for Chrome. Google Chrome users are strongly encouraged to upgrade to the latest version immediately.

According to Google, the latest Chrome browsers have 22 security fixes that work to enhance user privacy.

Government recommendations and Google have advised Chrome users to update to the latest version. Google recently updated the Chrome Stable Channel for Windows, Mac and Linux to 96.0.4664.93. It is available to all users.

In the advisory, CERT-In said, “There are multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome due to the V8 type confusion. Free in web apps, UI, window managers, screen captures, file APIs, autofills, developer tools. Incorrect security UI; with autofill; heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; type confusion in loader; inadequate data validation in loader; integer underflow and new in ANGLE Inadequate validation of untrusted input on tab pages. ”

You can see the updates available in Chrome and click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the page to update.[Chromeについて]Click the option to update.

The Computer Emergency Response Team in India is an office within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/indian-government-issues-urgent-warning-for-google-chrome-users-install-the-latest-update-now/articleshow/88290651.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos