Angela Chang | Chinese tech regulators strike again | Work





ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media platform TikTok, has a less secretive weapon. Its powerful algorithms can accurately predict user preferences and recommend what you actually want to see, so you can keep your users on the screen.

However, ByteDance may need to cover up its weapon immediately. Or at least you may need to blunt the blade.

Internet platform companies in China are faced with a number of new data regulations that could reduce the use of recommendation engines. First, the Personal Information Protection Act, which is currently in force, requires a platform that allows users to opt out of personalized content and targeted advertising.

But China has the potential to move further in the near future. Its Internet regulator, the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC), recently issued a new draft guideline with numerous restrictions on data collection and processing, and cross-border data transfer. In particular, the app must obtain explicit consent from the user before collecting or using the data to make personalized recommendations. In other words, individuals need to opt out of personalization instead of opting out of personalization as is the current standard.

This policy could greatly help erode the business model of online platforms such as Douyin (the version of TikTok used in China) and Taobao (an online shopping platform owned by Alibaba Group), and future innovations. In China’s engineering sector, which can have a widespread impact on. The reason is simple. Many users, when asked, decide that personalization is not worth giving up privacy.

Asking makes all the difference. When Apple filled the option to deny app tracking with complex privacy settings, only 25% of users took time to find it and opt out. But when the company began giving iPhone users the opportunity to opt out of tracking, 84% adopted it.

Apple’s new opt-out policy, introduced on iPhone iOS last April, has had a devastating impact on US tech companies such as Facebook, whose business model is built on the collection of user data and the sale of targeted ads. I am. According to one estimate, Apple’s policy changes brought Facebook, Snap, Twitter, and YouTube revenue to nearly US $ 10 billion in the second half of 2021, or 12% of the total. Potential customers are panicking.

This is an ominous sign for Chinese tech companies. In particular, CAC’s proposed data regulation goes far beyond Apple’s new rules. Apple needs to get permission from the app before sharing the user’s data with third parties, but the new Chinese action requires the app to protect the user’s opt-in even when using the data itself.

The opt-in requirements proposed by China appear to be stricter than the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is currently one of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The GDPR requires a platform to secure user consent before collecting and processing data, but no special consent is required to enable recommended services.

It remains to be seen how the Chinese platform will respond to the proposed regulations. They will almost certainly urge the government not to do it at all. If the government refuses to listen, it will try to circumvent the rules by redesigning the app’s functionality, which can be time consuming and pose a significant compliance risk.

Still, the struggle of private tech companies may not be that much of a problem for CAC. It is not possible to say exactly what affected the organization’s cost-benefit analysis of the proposed opt-in requirements, but it is clear that encouraging business growth and innovation is not part of CAC’s mission. is.

So what are the goals of CAC? To answer that question, we need to consider the bureaucratic mission, culture, and structure of government agencies. Given that China’s administrative enforcement is shaped by path dependence, we also need to look at CAC’s past actions, especially its position as one of China’s most interventionist government sectors.

The CAC, which runs under the Central Network Security Informatization Committee, a leadership group chaired by President Xi Jinping himself, was initially responsible for ensuring cybersecurity and regulating Internet content. However, since 2013, it has expanded significantly, including absorbing other cyber security agencies.

In July, CAC got a lot of attention when it surprised ride-hailing service company Didi Chuxing with a cybersecurity inspection just two days after its initial public offering in New York. Since then, CAC has mandated cybersecurity checks on data-rich Chinese tech companies planning to go public, effectively establishing itself as a gatekeeper for overseas funding efforts.

Given that data is the lifeline of the platform economy, CAC has a lot of room to expand its bureaucratic bailiwick. And if the new regulatory proposal is any sign, it plans to do just that, destroying the walls surrounding the “walled garden” of the Internet platform, banning price discrimination by algorithms, and Suppress other unfair pricing practices.

These efforts will undoubtedly overlap with the mission of the national market regulator, China’s antitrust regulator. But it doesn’t matter. CAC has great regulatory ambitions, encouraged by the government’s move to curb tech giants. Over the next few years, efforts to achieve them will play a major role in determining the platform business trajectory and innovation in China.

Angela Huyue Zhang, a professor of law, is the director of the Chinese Law Center at the University of Hong Kong. She is the author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism: How the Rise of China Challenges Global Regulation. © ProjectSyndicate 2021www.project-syndicate.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/business/20211215/angela-zhang-chinas-tech-regulators-strike-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos