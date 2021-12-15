Jio has introduced the cheapest prepaid recharge plan in India. 30 days 1





Jio has silently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan. The new plan is also the cheapest prepaid charging plan in the country and is also from a domestic network provider. It takes Re. 1 and valid for 30 days. The cheapest recharge plan is perfect for users who don’t want to buy more data than they need. In addition, at the time of this writing, the charging plan is visible in the MyJio app, but not on the website. Jio also revised Rs. 119 Prepaid Recharge Plan. The most affordable service in the unlimited plan portfolio.

Re, as originally reported by TelecomTalk. One Jio prepaid recharge plan includes a 30-day validity period and 100MB of data. When users consume the above data, they get an internet browsing speed of 64Kbps.

Jio’s new recharge plan is from the MyJio app[その他のプラン]Under[値]It’s in the section, but not on the website. TelecomTalk also reports that recharging this plan 10 times will provide users with nearly 1GB of fast data, which is cheaper than a dedicated 1GB data plan that costs Rs. Monthly fee 15.

At this time, with the exception of Jio, no other network provider in the country offers a prepaid charging plan that costs less than Re. One-time charging plan. As mentioned earlier, this plan is ideal for users who don’t want to buy more data than they need. Also, the number of users who can be recharged with this plan has not been confirmed at this time.

Earlier this week, Jio silently fixed the Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plans with 1.5GB of fast data and unlimited voice calls per day plus 300 SMS messages. This is essentially a revised version of Rs. 98 recharge plan that offered the same benefits. Except for the price, the difference between the two plans is Rs. The 119 plan is valid for 14 days. The 98 plan was valid for 28 days.

