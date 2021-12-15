Are you using the Google Chrome browser? The government has a warning.Here’s how to fix the problem | Latest News India





The government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a vulnerability in Google Chrome and asked users to update their browsers to the latest version as soon as possible. Cyber ​​attackers could exploit these security issues and install malware, he said.

The government has warned people who are extensively using Google’s Chrome browser to surf the Internet. The high-severity warning comes from the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CERT-In reports that several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome that could be exploited by cyber attackers to execute arbitrary code on a user’s system.

According to CERT-In, a vulnerability was discovered due to the type confusion of V8. Watchdog further states that hackers can gain access to personal data and inject malware into targeted computers.

Google has already released fixes for these vulnerabilities in the latest Chrome update, and CERT-In is urging users to update their browsers as soon as possible.

The software giant said it provided 22 security fixes to close loopholes, prevent hackers from remotely controlling a user’s computer, and ensure privacy. These amendments were highlighted by outside researchers, Google further said.

As recently announced by Google, a stable build of widely used browsers is 96.0.4664.93 on Windows, Mac and Linux. The company also said that expanded and stable channels will be rolled out to Windows and Mac in the coming weeks.

How to update Chrome browser:

Open Google Chrome browser

In the upper right corner, there are three small dots.Click on it

Hover over Help for more options for Google Chrome

Click to display the build in your browser and start the update (if there are any pending updates)

The user will be prompted to restart the Chrome browser. When run, it launches an updated browser and provides greater protection against online attacks.

Users can check the Chrome browser version in a similar way. Click on the three dots to[ヘルプ]->[GoogleChromeについて]You need to move to.

