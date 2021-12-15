Schools are preparing for vacation as COVID-19 cases in children aged 5 to 11 increase rapidly





Many families have expressed dissatisfaction and anxiety about the potential for children to learn remotely after vacation. NathanDenette / The Canadian Press

Elementary school students in New Brunswick begin their winter vacation a week early, and several Ontario school boards are asking students and teachers to take their materials home for vacation. Development is the latest reaction from educators in the arrival of the rapidly prevailing Omicron coronavirus mutant.

According to a report by the Public Health Agency of Canada earlier this month, COVID-19 infections in children aged 5 to 11 are rapidly increasing in Canada, accounting for the highest proportion of all age groups. increase. .. Many families have expressed dissatisfaction and anxiety about the possibility that their children are learning remotely after the holidays.

In New Brunswick, the government said earlier this week that active incidents continued to affect primary schools primarily. Organizational sports and activities for children under the age of 12 are prohibited, and students from kindergarten to sixth grade are expected to start their vacation on Friday one week earlier than planned. The government has also reduced the capacity of movie theaters, casinos and sporting events to 50%.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said in a statement that it is important to reduce the spread of Omicron and other variants as much as possible so that the hospital is not overwhelmed and is needed to protect the medical system.

Health experts say the government needs to take immediate steps to curb the rapid spread of Omicron.

Ontario caregivers must be fully vaccinated with COVID-19.

At this week’s briefing, Canada’s director of public health, Theresa Tam, Canada’s health authorities are free to use any tools, including rapid antigen testing, to avoid school closures during the upcoming Omicron wave. He said he needed to be able to use it.

Dr. Tam said he wanted the children to stay in school.

Kieran Moore, a health officer in Ontario, said Tuesday that he was considering a school safety protocol and would make recommendations shortly. The state sends five rapid tests home for each student to use during the holidays. At Kingston’s Limestone District Board of Education, where incidents are on the rise, the director has taken additional steps to provide staff with prompt holiday inspections. Similarly, the parent community of Toronto’s Rbeaty Junior and Senior Public Schools will make rapid diagnostics available to school staff.

Dr. Moore wants us to keep the school open as much as possible.

However, some Ontario school boards have issued notes instructing families and staff to take all personal belongings and learning materials home at the end of the holiday class. The Durham District Board of Education has told families that they do not anticipate a transition to distance learning after breaks, but want to make sure that all families are ready.

The Peel District Board of Education, west of Toronto, said it hopes to resume direct learning in January. As a precautionary measure, we asked students to bring back school-issued devices and personal belongings in case the Ministry of Education or Peel Public Health ordered them to switch to online learning in light of changes in their health environment. In a letter to my family late last week.

The Ottawa-Carlton School District Board of Education said students should bring their belongings home as they help clean the school during breaks. The board also said that students would be able to participate in learning if quarantine was needed.

Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor and parent of family medicine at the University of Ottawa, said there were no plans to move to distance learning if the government was active. Dr. Friedhoff said the state could have established a number of measures, including mandatory vaccinations for schools, ventilation standards, and rapid diagnostic tests.

In addition to all of this, he said, perhaps and in fact, probably because of the wide community-based vaccination obligations and the possibility of a third vaccination, and the infectivity of Omicron appears to be elsewhere. Said. Instead, we expected the best and did almost nothing, but it still seems to be the worst.

Catherine Butler, a parent in the Ottawa region, has moved her 10-year-old home away from school this week. She said it felt wise given the rapid changes in the situation with this new variant.

With 31 students in her son’s class, Butler was dissatisfied with the state’s doing nothing more to protect children’s school education.

She said she was very unlikely to send her son back and would feel sick because she wanted to go to school if things got worse or didn’t change between now and January 3.

With report from Curly Week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-schools-brace-for-holidays-amid-rapid-increase-in-pediatric-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos