Google Canada promises $ 600,000 to re-skill indigenous job seekers for a new career in technology





Support includes a Google.org grant for ComIT’s Recoding Futures IT program, funding for Indspire’s vocational training program, and a Google Career Certificate scholarship for indigenous learners.

Google Canada (CNW Group / Google Canada)

Toronto, December 15, 2021 / CNW /-Today, Google Canada announced a $ 600,000 initiative to provide free digital skills training to indigenous job seekers across Canada. This support includes a $ 500,000 Google.org grant for ComIT’s Recoding Futures IT training program, an additional $ 100,000 to support Indspire in education and vocational training programs, and a Google career for indigenous job seekers. Includes certificate scholarship allocation. Today’s support is in addition to Google Canada’s $ 2 million effort to re-skill job seekers within six months for a new career in technology, announced earlier this year.

Studies show that there are significant skill and education gaps between indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada, especially when it comes to connectivity, graduation rates and digital literacy. The economic impact of the pandemic is widening this gap and disproportionately affecting indigenous employment rates. As Canada rebuilds its economy after COVID-19, Google Canada, ComIT, and Indspire have in common to fill this long-standing gap, increase free access to digital skills education, and support economic growth within indigenous communities. We will work toward our goals.

“The social and economic difficulties that many have felt during this pandemic have surfaced some significant truths, and now we are rebuilding a more inclusive and resilient economy. “We have the opportunity to do so,” says Sabrina Jeremiah, VP and Country Manager at Google Canada. “We are proud to support ComIT and Indspire to deepen our commitment to digital skills training in high-demand areas, create opportunities for indigenous job seekers to join technology workers, and increase the indigenous representation of technology workers. I think. “

The story continues

ComIT’s Recoding Futures program was created last year with the help of Google.org to provide IT training to indigenous learners across Canada. The program runs virtually and covers topics such as design thinking, HTML, CSS, Javascript .NET, Python, React, and Node. To complete the learning-to-employment transition, ComIT offers courses on resume writing, interview skill training, and other soft skill development opportunities to assist in the learning-to-employment transition.

Pablo Listingart, Executive Director of ComIT, said: “We are excited about new support from Google.org, which provides free digital skills training to indigenous students across Canada.” More than 800 applicants are expected in the first year of the Recoding Futures program, 2 It has doubled and attracted overwhelming interest. We look forward to expanding this program in 2022 and accepting as many applicants as possible. “

Google Canada has also invested $ 100,000 in Indspire to support existing vocational training programs and to allocate dedicated Google Career Certificate scholarships to indigenous job seekers. Scholarships can be used for Google Career Certificate courses offered through NPower Canada to provide learners with theoretical and practical knowledge to succeed in entry-level technology work.

“Indspire is pleased to work with NPower Canada and ComIT with the support of Google Canada to continue and expand this important initiative,” said Mike DeGagn, President and CEO of Indspire. “The first year of the program showed that indigenous youth are keen to pursue this kind of training. Not only does it benefit them at the individual level, but the entire community is their new. Indigenous communities across the country will be better able to participate in the digital skills-based economy, benefiting from the knowledge discovered in. “

“In 2021, 886 young people were enrolled in Google’s IT Support Certificate Scholarship Program, which gives them the skills they need to start their careers and participate in Canada’s digital economy. You can, “said Julia Blackburn, CEO of NPower Canada. “Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, this additional support from Google and our partnership with Indspire reaffirms NPower Canada’s commitment to increasing the number of tech workers across Canada, including indigenous peoples.”

An application for ComIT’s Recoding Futures program is now available. Interested applicants can register by visiting ComIT.org.

For more information on Google Career Certificates, please visit g.co / certificates-canada. For more information on available scholarships, please visit the Indspire website.

ComITComIT is a registered charity that offers free training in information technology and opportunities for professional development. Their courses are taught by IT professionals working in large corporations, and a carefully selected curriculum is built to ensure that graduates are ready to meet the needs of the immediate labor market. .. ComIT believes that democratization of education and opportunities is a step forward in Canada.

About Indspire Indspire is an indigenous charity that invests in the education of indigenous peoples, Inuit and Mutis people and for the long-term interests of these individuals, their families, communities and Canada. With the support of our funding partners, Indspire offers prizes, programs and shares resources to help indigenous, Inuit and Mtis students reach their full potential. From 2020 to 2021, Indspire provided more than $ 20 million to First Nations, Inuit, and Mtis students across Canada through 6,245 scholarships, scholarships, and awards.

About NPower Canada: NPower Canada is a charity that guides underserved youth, including people with disabilities, BIPOC, and LGBTQ2S + youth, into a meaningful and sustainable career in technology. NPower Canada connects young adults with employers looking for junior IT / technicians through free, high-demand digital and professional skills training programs. NPower Canada grew from 87 learners in 2015 to 1,700 in 2021 and expanded within GTA to Calgary in 2019 and Halifax and Vancouver nationwide in 2021.

To date, more than 80% of NPower Canada’s 2910 graduates have been assigned high-demand technical positions such as help desk analysts, QA specialists, and information security analysts to Accenture, CGI, CIBC, Cisco, Deloitte, IBM, RBC, Softchoice, TD and TELUS.

About Google Canada Google’s mission is to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. As a global technology leader, Google’s innovations in web search and advertising have made websites a top property on the Internet, making brands one of the most recognized in the world. With offices in Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, Google Canada has more than 2,000 Canadian Google employees working in engineering, AI research, sales and marketing teams.

About Google.org Google’s philanthropy is one of humanity’s greatest challenges, combining funding, innovation, and technical expertise to support a poorly serviced community and provide opportunities for everyone. Brings the best of Google to help you solve the problem. We engage with nonprofits and social enterprises, have a significant impact on the communities they represent, and have the potential to make significant changes in their activities. We want a better world faster and believe in leveraging technology and applying scalable data-driven innovation to move the needle.

