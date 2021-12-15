Watch: Japanese space travelers bring Uber Eats to space





Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese space traveler, has achieved a unique feat of delivering food in space. The food was delivered at 9:40 EST on December 11, after traveling 248 miles in 8 hours and 34 minutes.

In a video shared by UberEats, you can see a millionaire opening one of the spacecraft doors. A packet of UberEats is floating in front of him. He smiles and gives “Hi! UberEats” to the astronaut and gives him a packet. A delighted astronaut raises his thumb and Maezawa makes a round trip.

Watch this video:

Go anywhere

Get anything

The last frontier? No, this is just the beginning! #UberEats in space #Deliveredtospace

https://t.co/nhf7b5KmOJ

Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 14, 2021

The company also shared a photo of the food packet and wrote on Twitter: Bring new meaning to go anywhere and get anything. “

Literally out of this world

Bring new meaning to go anywhere and get anything.

@yousuckMZ #DeliveredtoSpace # UberEatspic.twitter.com / Ii2JUN0ZLy Congratulations

Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 13, 2021

Netizens have responded differently to this post. Some users praised the gesture, while others complained about the service on Earth. “Wow, that’s too much, congratulations to Uber Eats!” Said the user.

Wow, that’s too much, congratulations to Uber Eats!

Fix1 App (@ Fix1A) December 14, 2021

Another user said, “You have to worry about getting food and riders to Earth first. Then start in space. Probably better to do business on Mars.”

You should be worried about delivering food and riders on Earth first and you start doing in space, you’re probably better off doing your business on Mars

RideShareCowBoy (@ grady16205460) December 14, 2021

In that world, do you sometimes make refunds or waste time making refunds?

MiguelAngel (@MiguelAngelObvi) December 14, 2021

I think my mistake was to order in a place with gravity pic.twitter.com/KOH3CVIqNt

Mariana (@belle_chikita) December 14, 2021

As a break from standard space food, ready-to-eat canned Japanese food would have pleased the taste of astronauts. “Yusaku Maezawa welcomed astronauts, such as mackerel boiled in miso and beef bowl stewed in sweet sauce. [and cosmonauts] To a delicious meal that was a welcome break from standard space food, “read the Uber Eats statement.

Yusaku Maezawa (46 years old) and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano attracted attention as the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. With Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin. The expedition has a crew of 66.

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa made a to-do list of 100 things before the flight. He told AP that he is looking forward to playing sports in the space station, such as badminton, table tennis and golf. What I’m not looking forward to so much is the toilet related things. He was also criticized for paying a fortune for a trip to the International Space Station.

Previously, between 2001 and 2009, seven other tourists were sent to the space station by Space Adventures. The same Virginia-based company organized Maezawa’s flight.

