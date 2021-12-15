Google employees who do not comply with the COVID-19 vaccine regulations are reported to be dismissed





Google is providing employees to declare the status of the COVID-19 vaccine until December 3rd. And according to CNBC, if they didn’t comply with the tech giant’s vaccination obligations, they would apply for a medical or religious exemption and convince Google that it would be justified if they didn’t want to eventually lose their jobs. I will have to let you. Google approves tax exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

In that report, the publication said it had seen an internal note warning staff about the consequences of not yet complying with the company’s vaccine regulations by January 18. If you refuse vaccination or fail to secure a valid tax exemption, you will be given 30 days of paid leave. After that, Google will take up to 6 months of unpaid personal leave and will eventually dismiss if you really don’t want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tech giant reportedly explained in a memo that he was fulfilling his vaccination obligations to comply with the government’s executive order. Under that order, all US companies with more than 100 workers must be fully vaccinated by January 18. The order is at a loss after the court has blocked its enforcement, but Google simply promotes a plan to ensure that it complies in case the order suddenly comes into effect. You may have selected it.

“Almost all roles at Google in the United States are expected to fall within the scope of executive order. Allowing anyone entering Google’s buildings to be fully vaccinated or come to work or on-site. You must have an approved accommodation … Frequent testing is not an effective alternative to vaccination. “

Earlier this month, CNBC also reported that Google has delayed workers’ return to the office, eliminating the need for personnel to come several times a week starting January 10. However, employees still encouraged them to “come to the office if conditions permit, reunite with colleagues in person, and begin to regain the muscle memory of being there. [one] More regularly “

We enforce strict rules for all employees within the scope of our order, but Google has offered an option for those who do not want to be vaccinated. If they are unable to ensure a valid religious or medical exemption, they can “explore” other roles within the company that are consistent with the order. If they can find such a role and it does not require work in the office, they can also work remotely and permanently in the future.

