Apple, Google holds a vise-like grip on smartphones, UK regulators say





Apple’s AAPL -0.80% in London and Alphabet’s GOOG -1.18% Google have a vise-like grip on how people use mobile devices, UK anti-trust regulators said Tuesday They said they were evaluating whether they were trying to loosen what they said, and added that their control over the smartphone ecosystem.

The preliminary report is one of the non-binding research efforts by other antitrust authorities in the UK and Europe to compete in the technology industry. There are no regulatory measures such as fines or corrective orders. Nevertheless, previous reports laid the foundation for more concrete actions and legislation by UK and European regulators.

The report also represents another hot push from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. After Britain divorced from the European Union, authorities set out on their own by promoting a series of ambitious and sometimes novel regulatory measures. For example, last month, the agency instructed Meta Platforms Inc., FB -0.22% (formerly Facebook) to sell animation image company Giphy, saying the acquisition would limit competition between platforms and UK advertisers. Meta has stated that the deal will benefit consumers and is appealing for that decision.

On Tuesday, a CMA head said in a 445-page report that Apple and Google have identified software available in the app store, making it difficult for mobile phones to switch to another web browser. He said control limits innovation and choice, leading to higher prices.

The CMA said the report could lead to recommendations on what can be done to promote competition if authorities acquire the new authority proposed by the UK government. These proposals allow CMA to curb companies with strategic market status under the new digital market unit established by CMA. This report shows various actions that can be considered to address the issue, such as making it easy to switch ecosystems without losing functionality or data.

Apple and Google were worried that they would develop a vise-like grip on how we use mobile phones, which would lose millions of people across the UK, the CMA said. Chief Executive Officer Andrea Kosheri said. CMA said it is continuing to investigate this issue and plans to publish a final report in June 2022.

Apple’s hardware, software, and services work so well that they are often referred to as walled gardens. This idea has been at the heart of recent antitrust scrutiny and Epic vs. Apple proceedings. Johanna Stern of the WSJ went to a real walled garden to explain everything.Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan / Wall Street Journal

An Apple spokeswoman said the company faces fierce competition in all segments of which we do business and will continue to work with the CMA to investigate. A Google spokeswoman said the company is committed to building a thriving, open platform that empowers consumers and helps developers succeed.

The UK CMA is one of the most active antitrust regulators in the world and has played a leading role in both digital market research and research by leading technology companies. In 2020, a 437-page report by regulators on online advertising highlighted the market power of Google and Facebook. The report called for new competition rules that Britain is currently in the midst of debate.

The dominance of the mobile market by owners of major app stores has been the subject of investigations by CMA and other regulatory agencies. In March, CMA began investigating whether Apple imposes anti-competitive conditions on app developers, including the requirement that some types of apps use Apple’s in-app payment system.

At the time, Apple said it was necessary to uphold the requirements imposed on app developers when submitting apps, to protect customers from malware, and to prevent large amounts of data collection without their consent.

— Joe Hoppe contributed to this article.

Write to Sam Schechner ([email protected]) and Stu Woo ([email protected]).

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

On December 15, 2021, it appeared in the print version as “Apple, Google Hold Grip on Phones, UK Regulator Says”.

