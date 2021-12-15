Call of Duty War Zone Update Today: Complete Patch Notes (December 15th)





If you boot your console or PC this morning, you may have noticed that the Call of Duty Warzone update was released early (from a UK timezone perspective).

Raven Software has shared the full patch notes for this update. This seems to be rebalancing the weapons with Warzone in the recently launched Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 crossover. That’s why I’ve put together all this juicy information.

Perhaps this update also helped set the stage for Festive Fervor, the Call of Duty Christmas event that kicks off tomorrow.

For everything else in today’s update, we have the information you need below. check it out!

Call of Duty War Zone Update Today: Complete Patch Notes for December 15th

Raven Software has published a patch note for today’s Call of Duty Warzone update by sharing tweets and blog posts. I’ve included them completely below!

The #Warzone update has been released!

Includes bug fixes and weapon adjustments!

Keep an eye out for updates from #TeamRICOCHET on the @CallofDuty channel later today.

Season 1 patch notes fixed (see December 15th): https: //t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/uVV1keoPMM

Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 15, 2021 Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Stay tuned for updates from #TeamRICOCHET today, December 15th.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with collisions with various elements throughout the caldera, allowing players to exploit / snoop / shoot through them. Fixed an issue where players could duplicate weapons. Fixed an issue that allowed players to infiltrate prematurely. Fixed an issue where players would experience a drop in frame rate when respawning with the player title and calling card frame equipped. Fixed an issue where the voice chat output device settings would revert to the default communication device. Fixed an issue where Vanguard Seasonal Challenges would not display and / or be tracked correctly. Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) recoil was not increasing properly. Fixed an issue where the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic would incorrectly increase the aiming downsite speed. Fixed an issue where players would unintentionally ADS in and out. For more information on live issues, visit the Warzone Trello Board. Weapon Adjustment Type 100 (VG) 8mm Southern 20 Round Mug The attachment name has been updated to 8mm Southern 30 Round Mug.Assault rifle hotel (VG), recoil light machine gun Charlie (VG) increased, neck damage multiplier reduced from 1.5 attachment adjustment to 1.4

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum:

Movement speed reduced by 2% ADS movement speed reduced by 3%

8mm Clauser Rifle 50 Round Mug:

Movement speed increased by 2% ADS movement speed increased by 2% Loading screen

Krampus stole some of the images that would normally appear on a loading screen. I have created a Trello card that requires a safe return.

And that’s a lot of you! Well, bring you the latest Call of Duty news when that happens.

