Google works to shut down a huge botnet





Google has begun taking steps to protect itself using blockchain technology and shut down advanced botnets used to target Windows devices.

For unfamiliar people, botnets are networks of devices connected to the Internet, infected with malware, and under the control of cybercriminals and other malicious individuals. These infected devices are used for malicious purposes such as theft or fraud of sensitive information.

After a thorough investigation, Google’s threat analysis group found that the botnet in question, Glupteba, has already infected one million compromised Windows devices around the world, with thousands per day. We have decided that we can grow at the speed of the new device.

Glupteba is known for stealing user credentials and data, mining cryptocurrencies on infected hosts, and setting up proxies that concentrate other people’s Internet traffic through infected machines and routers.

Take action against Grupteva

According to a new blog post from Google, the company is currently working with industry partners such as Cloudflare to take technical steps against Glupteba and malicious people behind this increasingly dangerous botnet. increase.

So far, the search giant has confused the main command and control infrastructure. This means that the Glupteba operator currently has no control over the botnet. However, Google will also take legal action as the botnet has a sophisticated architecture and its operators have taken steps to maintain it, expand its operations, and engage in widespread criminal activity. I decided that.

The company has filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against the operator of Glupteba, which appears to be based in Russia, for Computer Fraud and Abuse, trademark infringement, and other claims. Google has also submitted a temporary restraint order to strengthen its efforts in technological turmoil.

Still, the decentralized nature of the blockchain can make it difficult to shut down Glupteba altogether, as the botnet recovers more quickly from interruptions and is much more difficult to shut down.

It also brings together the best DDoS protection, the best endpoint protection software, and the best malware removal software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-moves-to-shut-down-huge-botnet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos