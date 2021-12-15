Jio has added a new prepaid plan in Rs1 with 100MB of data and a 30-day validity period





Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan for only 1 rupee. The same is first reported by Telecom Talk and the plan is only visible in the MyJio app. It does not appear on the Jio website.

The Rs 1 plan itself benefits Jio, given that other telecom players do not offer prepaid recharges at such low prices. This plan also has a 30-day validity period and contains 100MB of data. When the user runs out of data limits, the speed drops to 64Kbps. This is the standard for most Jio plans.

The advantage of this plan is that users can retrieve data simply by recharging Re 1. Therefore, technically, if you need about 500 MB of data, you can get Re 5 data by charging it many times with this plan. This is much cheaper than Re1. Other plans by Telecom. However, it’s not clear if Jio has a limit on how many times a user can get this recharge for the same number.

Jio’s Rs 119 plan, on the other hand, is the most affordable for those who need the most data. It comes with 1.5GB of data per day, but this plan is valid for 14 days. Another affordable plan to consider is the cost of Rs199, which has a similar 1.5GB of data but has a slightly longer lifetime of 23 days.

Reliance Geo Prepaid Plan

Like Airtel and Vi, Jio has raised the price of prepaid plans from December 1st. Under the new scheme, the 129 rupee prepaid plan costs 155 rupees and comes with a 28-day validity period and a total of 2GB of data.

The popular 24-day 1GB daily plan, which started at 149 rupees, is now 179 rupees. As you can see in other plans, it comes with 1GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The Rs 199 plan costs Rs 239 for 28 days, but continues to have 1.5GB of data per day. However, as mentioned above, the validity period of the Rs199 plan is as short as 23 days.

Meanwhile, Jio’s 249 rupee prepaid plan, which contains 2GB of data per day, currently costs 299 rupees and has a 28-day validity period.

