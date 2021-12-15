Indianapolis wants to redevelop the Carrier-Bryant site with a grant





The city of Indianapolis has begun a long-term plan to redevelop its former career briant site in the West into a food and housing manufacturing facility that aims to employ hundreds of people within five years.

Indianapolis was awarded $ 500,000 to begin laying the groundwork for the initiative as a finalist in the Federal Buildback Better Regional Challenge.

The two-stage competition, funded through the Federal American Rescue Program, was designed to boost economic recovery during a pandemic. Up to $ 100 million will be awarded to 20-30 communities in this contest.

The city is now competing for $ 75 million in the second round of competition to lead the Build Back Better Central Indiana Initiative, which includes a coalition of community partners focused on workforce training, employment, housing and economic recovery. ..

“This effort will help bring coveted opportunities to struggling families,” Mayor Joe Hogset said in a statement. Thanks to our local and federal partners, we are one step closer to forming a more equitable and prosperous city for all Indianapolis residents. ”

The latest award will fund regional economic competitiveness officers to oversee the initiative, including partnerships with Flanner House, 16 Tech, and many other community partners.

The ultimate goal is to redevelop the site on 1100 W. 21st Street into a food processing and packaging facility at Revolution Foods, a company that creates healthy packaged meals.

Revolution Foods plans to build an 83,000-square-foot facility that employs 200 people within five years, according to the city’s concept submitted to the US Economic Development Board in a grant contest.

Approximately 19 acres of land also houses CNTNR’s first North American manufacturing facility to build homes from recycled steel shipping containers. The company hopes to hire 300 people within five years.

Flanner House helps to oversee the redevelopment of the Carrier-Bryant site, which may have affordable housing.

“Today’s announcement is about fulfilling and fulfilling the hopes and dreams of Flanner House,” said Brandon Crosby, Executive Director of Flanner House, in a statement. Flanner House is about investing in our people. “

This site was used to manufacture air conditioning equipment from the 1950s to the 1980s. The site became empty in 2004, and the city acquired the property in 2012 due to misconduct.

The city has already redeveloped about 6.5 acres of land into IndyGo’s training facility.

Trump Campaigned to Save Career Jobs: How Is It Now?

The accommodation is a brownfield site and was previously used for potentially contaminated industrial or commercial purposes. Cleanups funded through state, federal, and local funding have removed asbestos and other hazardous materials from assets.

The site still has environmental restrictions banning the use of groundwater on the site, requiring the city to assess potential steam intrusions for new home construction.

The city plans to use $ 101,500 of the $ 500,000 awarded to fund site design and engineering research.

The 16Tech Community Corporation, which launched the 16Tech Innovation District to the west last year, will support workforce training for the food processing and manufacturing industries.

16 Tech Open: Innovation District Celebrate its Launch

“Build Back Better funding offers Indianapolis a great opportunity to stimulate comprehensive economic growth,” Bob Coy, President and CEO of 16Tech, said in a statement. “16Tech is excited to partner with this effort, act as a connector, and connect industry employers with neighbors through an equity-centric approach to advancing the future of local manufacturing. . ”

The deadline for the second phase of the award is March 15, 2022.

Even if the city has not been awarded the second phase of funding, Metropolitan Development Bureau staff say the first $ 500,000 award started a joint process of planning.

“I’m sure we were willing to continue this work jointly, regardless of the outcome of Phase 1,” said Aryn Schounce, Chief Policy Officer for the Metropolitan Development Bureau and Business and Neighborhood Services. “We are clearly receiving Phase 1 funding to carry out the plan, and we expect that desire to grow stronger.”

Call the IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey (317-444-6175) or send an email to apakharvey @ indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ AmeliaPakHarvey.

