Myths about Neurodiversity People and Leadership

People usually do not participate in voluntary training sessions on neurodiversity inclusion for the purpose of asking disability discrimination questions. They come because they want to be on their side. Still, even among potential allies, the typical question is, “How can I / others be better leaders for people with autism?” “How can I be a better colleague, a direct reporter, or an ally?” This idea cannot be explained by the high-level habit of an organization. This question is often asked by individuals who have never been held accountable.

This seemingly harmless question reflects one of the most persistent stereotypes associated with implicit discrimination against persons with disabilities. Many believe that people with autism, or more broadly neuropathic (eg, people with ADHD or learning differences), cannot be leaders. Prominent examples such as Richard Branson, Charles Schwab (dyslexia), and Elon Musk (autism spectrum disorder) are described as rare exceptions. Other models of autism leadership in business, politics, or the Navy, and many examples of small business owners, are at the same time sensational and ignored. Overall, neurominorities are still considered to only “fit” to the position of their subordinates or select the role of an individual contributor (usually technical).

Needless to say, another frequently asked question is, “Which job is right for people with autism (or other neurodiversity)?” It reveals the same underlying assumption of discrimination against persons with disabilities: the whole range of work is not appropriate. In fact, there is a very wide range of talents and abilities among neurodiversity individuals, and in addition to all the jobs available, some jobs that did not exist until the neurodiversity people created them. Match.

Much of job creation comes from inevitability. Elon Musk said he just became an entrepreneur known for Tesla and SpaceX because he couldn’t get a job-and many others did. The prejudice against neurodiversity in the workplace is staggering, with 50% of UK managers saying they will not hire neurodiversity talent. According to economists, “Autism is a condition against simple generalization. Except for one: the potential of too many people with autism is wasted.” Access to the workplace and success. The unemployment rate for autistic college graduates in the United States reaches 85% due to barriers, but 46% of employed autistic adults are over-educated or qualified for their role. There is none.

Unemployment data show that autism professionals are up to 140% more productive than the average employee, and that neurodiversity traits are associated with the creativity of ideas that are highly needed. It seems surprisingly inconsistent with the discovery.

However, there are many limitations to sticking to the “business case” of diversity. Without the desire to support the dignity and prosperity of all human beings, the business rationale for diversity is ineffective. It can deprive an individual of humanity, perpetuate prejudice, and at the same time promote commercialization talent. First, the lack of inclusion is a major injustice for neurodiversity people, whether or not they are genius-level talents. Second, it is a loss of opportunity for the organization and our larger society.

Some might say that unemployment data shows that we need to focus on the most pressing issue, the adoption of neurominorities. Organizations can tackle leadership issues later. However, inclusion is really effective only if it is systematic. The lack of a neurominority perspective in leadership is a decisive link in the virtuous circle of prejudice and exclusion. It is unlikely that significant progress will be made in inclusion without working on all stages of the talent pipeline at the same time.

To tackle long-standing biases, you need to understand how these biases work. Specifically, how do people consider themselves moral and continue to deny opportunities for others? And why are organizations avoiding neurodiversity talent when they are suffering from a talent shortage?

Myths about neurodiversity

Bias, including discrimination against persons with disabilities, is permanent because several psychological mechanisms support it. Here are three important ways to maintain a prejudice against neurominority:

1. Subtyping considers the successful careers of neurodiversity individuals as an exception

Subtyping is a mechanism that supports stereotype persistence by clustering group members against stereotypes into subgroups such as “educated immigrants” and “prominent autism.” Separating people like Anthony Hopkins, Daryl Hannah, Greta Thunberg can support the idea that others are “really autistic” and leave stereotypes intact. increase. The belief that success is possible only for a few exceptional neurodiversity individuals persists despite many examples and data. For example, a UK study of self-made millionaires found that about 40% of the 300 people studied had dyslexia (as opposed to 10% of people with dyslexia in the general population).

2. Pathology of positives and strengths

Due to the overall negative stereotype of neurodiversity, even positive behaviors and attributes can be interpreted as negative. In a recent study of moral behavior in people with autism and non-autism, participants with autism behaved ethically, whether observed or not, but were a “healthy contrast.” (That is, people with non-autism) were not ethical if they were not observed. The authors interpreted the consistent ethical behavior of autistic participants as a moral flaw, or pathology. After anger from the autistic community, the wording of the report changed slightly, but many of the morbid words remain.

3. Permanent false alarm

Another frequently asked question in the context of autism inclusion is “how can an organization work with a person who lacks empathy?” Openly autism business leader Charlotte Valeur was even asked in a board position interview, “How to deal with empathy.” The underlying assumption of this question is that people with autism lack empathy. However, the relationship between empathy and autism is complex. Overall, people with autism have different empathy (like neurotypical developmental disabilities). I want a relationship as well. And many report a very high level of compassion. The key issue in interacting with neurotypical individuals is not the “autistic deficit”, but the issue of double empathy, and neurotypical individuals lack empathy for people with autism and are significant. Shows automatic bias and exclusive behavior.

Similarly, the stereotype that “everyone with Tourette’s disorder uses obscene language and has anger and cognitive problems” persists. In fact, coprolalia, an involuntary and repetitive use of obscene language, is a rare symptom, and most people with Tourette’s disorder have normal emotional regulation and intelligence.

Myth about leadership

The current rapidly changing environment of reinventing work offers the opportunity to improve the inclusion of people in neurodiversity at all levels of the organization. However, in addition to uncovering the myth of neurodiversity, this requires uncovering the myth of leadership.

The perception of neurodiversity as an obstacle to progress is supported by outdated ideas about leadership. These ideas are:

1. Fascinated by self-confidence and charisma

This can lead to the rise of arrogant and incompetent individuals, ultimately degrading the productivity and morale of the team. By paying more attention to substance than style, organizations can benefit from the expertise and commitment of humble, competent and fair leaders, including neurodiversity leaders. Over time, this can also help break the organizational cycle of discrimination and make the workplace more comprehensive.

2. Focus on command and control management

According to Ron Carucci, author of Rising to Power and To be Honest, he is a leader who “controls and exercises all the powers associated with a role, no matter how trivial,” and “makes the most of your decisions and answers.” It creates inefficiencies and frustration. The “command” model does not work in the economy of knowledge and creativity, and in voluntary individuals and teams. Leaders who bring out the best in a motivated team are often introverted and humble.

In the context of distributed and remote work, “command and control” tactics are increasingly counterproductive. Instead of exerting positional power, the future of work demands to lead through influence — and it needs to focus on purpose and credibility rather than control. As shown by activists like Greta Thunberg and Daryl Hannah, purpose-focused influence is perfect for the strengths of neurodiversity. So is thinking leadership derived from creativity and innovation.

In addition, one of the most promising models of leadership for creativity is shared leadership. Group diversity is needed to effectively use shared leadership. This is often hampered by a third leadership myth.

3. “Conformity” tyranny

Excessive focus on group cohesion causes group thinking in the leadership team. The proposed way to limit the dangers of groupthink is to appoint a “devil’s advocate.” Neurodiversity individuals, traditionally labeled as “non-conforming,” are creative to help leadership teams think more carefully, objectively, and creatively, and to increase their competitive advantage. Can bring good thinking and honesty. Idealistic teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and innovation billionaire Elon Musk were “average” and no more different from each other. Still, it may be our desire to break away from Fit’s tyranny that made these two neurodiversity individuals characters in Time magazine 2019 and 2021, respectively.

To make the world of work more comprehensive in neurodiversity leadership requires a great deal of effort to eliminate prejudice and incorporate inclusion deep into the organizational process. However, the risk is very high, as implicit discrimination against persons with disabilities can hinder the rise of the very leadership that we need to survive. According to Caroline Stokes, author of “Elephants Before Unicorns” and ADHD-powered organization’s emotional intelligence index and executive coach sort leader, “The survival of an organization in the 21st century puts reliable products and people first. It depends on the creation of a culture of It can play a major role.

Ludmila N. Praslova, PhD, and SHRM-SCP leverage her extensive experience in global, cultural, competent, and neurodiversity to help build a comprehensive and equitable workplace. She is a professor of industrial-organizational psychology and director of a graduate program at Vanguard University in Southern California.

