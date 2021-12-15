Avery Dennison CIO Nick Corristo on Realizing Business Innovation





How can IT leaders create the conditions for digital business innovation, from facilitating effective collaboration with business partners to establishing the right processes, frameworks, and cultures?

This was the central question asked by CIO contributor editor Julia King to Avery Dennison’s CIONick Colisto in a conversation at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards, and Coliso was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame.

Colisto describes his role at the Fortune 500 materials science and manufacturing company, based in Glendale, California, as “quite traditional.” He is responsible for driving and executing enterprise-wide IT strategies, including technology-enabled initiatives that drive growth and efficiency.

The following is an edited excerpt from a conversation between Collist and King on how IT leaders best support business innovation. To hear directly from Colisto and gain additional insights, watch the full video embedded below.

About collaboration with business partners:

[When] If you first join the company in a leadership role or in fact some role, it is important to take the time to carry out what is called a listening tour. You do it to turn yourself into the business itself. By doing so, you can connect with stakeholders and meet your expectations for their role rather than what you learned during the interview.

You can also start working to adapt to the culture … And, through that process, you will inevitably identify the theme through interviews.

About enabling a culture of fearless innovation:

Having the right culture really ignites creativity and agility, and I think we can learn to innovate at the speed and scale we are experiencing in these truly uncertain times. So, during COVID, we came up with this four-step innovative cultural process, which we call LEAD. It’s a call for action.

The acronym is LEAD, which stands for process. L is for learning. It’s about moving from a culture that knows everything to a culture that learns everything. Companies can also encourage (and should) encourage employees to plan this course by educating themselves on breakthrough technologies and practices. E is fascinating and has those idea sessions … Optimize your company or transform your company, convert those ideas into prototypes, and then make those prototypes a minimal viable product Identify really creative ideas that can help you convert to. A is an advocate and is meant to make this cultural transition a true personal priority. Second, D is to discover the needs of the customer with the mind of a beginner and create a solution that pleases and surprises the customer.

About the role of IT in digital business:

I think many companies, or even departments within a company, have this ambition to become a digital business … But they don’t really know how to get started. It is our job as IT leaders to help them.

The first is to set a clear direction. [At Avery Dennison,] It is to have this ability and desire to leverage new technologies to optimize and transform our business. Of course, it may not be the same for all businesses. It is just what we have come up with to explain and define our vision and strategy, our mission and our initiatives.

The second is to build a very important digital dexterity. [digital innovation center of excellence] team [and] With a company-wide learning program.

And third, identify and assign responsibilities so that you have clear ownership and accountability for the results …

And finally, develop a very powerful communication program.

How CIOs Become Leaders in Data and Analysis:

[Data and analytics] It’s no longer just a retrofit. These are the cornerstones of digital business transformation. And being a data-driven company with that DNA isn’t just about encouraging the use of data for decision-making … But now it’s important to introduce new data science competencies such as advanced data visualization and AI and spread these competencies throughout the organization.

IT does not have to own all of this. I am committed to democratizing IT innovation into different business units. Also, data science does not have to be part of an IT organization. Therefore, it provides a technology standard that spreads it to the organization and develops and supports this analytical culture.

