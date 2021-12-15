Sheba Medical Center startups will raise more than $ 110 million in 2021





Sheba Medical Center, one of Israel’s largest and world-leading hospitals, today announced that six companies from the ARC Innovation Center have raised $ 110 million in 2021. All companies are based on technology invented and developed from Sheva.

“The ARC Innovation Center has focused on innovative and innovative technologies with redesigning healthcare as the primary direction,” said Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Sheva. The professor says. Widespread impact. Sheba Medical Center ARC Innovation Center.Photo: Sheva Medical Center

The ARC (Accelerate Redesign Collaborate) Innovation Center wants to introduce new technologies to the hospital and community ecosystem to help care for patients. This allows innovators, scientists, start-ups, high-level developers, large corporations, investors, and academia all to collaborate under one roof. The center focuses on digital health technologies such as precision medicine, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, telemedicine and mobile health.

The six Sheba companies to secure investment in 2021 are:

Raise $ 66 million to help analyze medical images using AI. BELKIN Laser Raised $ 13.75 million to develop an automatic 1-second laser treatment for glaucoma. Starget Pharma-10 million dollars raised to develop products for the diagnosis and targeted treatment of cancer with radioactive radiation. Append Medical-Raised $ 7.6 million to develop a next-generation transcatheter left atrial appendage (LAA) closure system. Innovalve Bio Medical-A medical device company that has raised $ 7.2 million to develop catheter-based heart valve treatment. TechsoMed-raised $ 7 million to develop BioTrace, the world’s first real-time monitoring and control system for ablation procedures.

Sheba’s quality of innovation has earned the trust of both healthcare innovators and the industry, added Dr. Sylvie Luria, CEO of Shebas Technology Transfer Company, responsible for ARC’s commercialization efforts. In addition, this year’s six funding is a testament to investors’ confidence in the innovations sheba has developed to solve complex clinical challenges and make healthcare systems more efficient. Achieving $ 1 billion in ARC technology investment in 10 years is a milestone, but the impact of these investments on improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes will be significant.

