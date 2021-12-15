GTA Online Update (December 15th): Patch Notes, Release Time, Dr. Dre





Today’s GTA online update is a big deal for Grand Theft Auto 5s’ very popular online mode, bringing a new story extension called The Contract featuring hip-hop legend Dr. Dre himself.

The release date for this big GTA online update is today (December 15th), and the release time has already passed. Therefore, there should be nothing to prevent you from jumping into the game and enjoying all the new content.

If you’re looking for additional information, continue reading to analyze the GTA online patch notes for today’s update and explain all the important details.

Today’s GTA Online Update: Release Date and Release Time

Today’s major GTA online update is basically out now! Contract DLC is available all over the world and you are ready to discover.

This big GTA online update was released on Wednesday, December 15th and was released in the UK at 10am Greenwich Mean Time.

If you don’t know how to get new GTA online content, you will be asked to download the update the next time you try to open the game. Of course, the deal is probably the one you want to check first!

GTA Online Contract Details

Contract DLC is a major addition to today’s GTA online update.rock star

The deal is an extension of GTA Online’s major new story that is appearing in the game today, and will serve as the first major chunk of new story content that Grand Theft Auto 5s online mode has had for years. ..

Under the deal, players will work with Franklin to form GTA Online’s new celebrity solution agency, F. Clinton and Partner. Dr. Dre will be your first major client, and Hell needs your help to hunt down his stolen phone, including some hot new trucks.

The official overview summarizes the GTA Online contract story as follows: From the average streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the noisy mansions to the FIB offices, to the hottest parties in the city, get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos and Franklin, an expert. Join the hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and the crew everywhere in between to secure Dr. Dre’s precious truck and return it to its legitimate owner.

Read more about Grand Theft Auto:

GTA Online Update Today Patch Notes

Rockstar Games has revealed some details about today’s GTA online update in two different blog posts. I have drawn out some of the following important points.

New radio station and music

This GTA online update brings a new radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, to the game. Hosted by ROSALA and Arca, Rockstar confirmed in a blog post.

Developers are also on this new station, from Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. In addition to artists such as Fingers and Aventura, she promised to play her next MOTOMAMI album’s first single, LA FAMA, The Weeknd’s LA FAMA, Arca’s tracks and more. Bad Gyal’s exclusive song produced by Keinemusik and others owned by The Music Lockers.

Both the Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics stations have also been overhauled, with some new music for Dr Dre himself to make his debut in the game.

New weapon

The following weapons are highlighted on another Rockstar blog, and it’s very clear that they will be imported into the game after this update is published.

Stun Gun Compact EMP Launcher New Car

The same blog post also highlights these vehicles.

Dewbauchee Champion Enus Jubilee New Place

And these new places were also mentioned in the blog:

And that’s a lot of you so far! Now, be sure to keep covering every time the main GTA Online news comes out. Look at this space!

