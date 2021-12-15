Rethinking Technology Obstacles: How Workplace Inclusion Can Drive Growth





The vast majority of tech companies sincerely believe in doing a better job to support workers with diverse needs. The DEI initiative is spreading throughout our sector, not before time.

But when it comes to disability, we are still far from true expression.

I’m glad I made progress. In the United States, for example, VMware’s disability employee self-identification rate is 3.2%, up from 1.8% in 2019. However, this is well below 18% of the total population of the United States.

Today, it’s time for UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities to ask what we can all do to increase the rate of change.

I believe the answer is to radically reconstruct the way we think about disability in technology.

Of course, inclusion is a valuable goal in itself. But adding more people with disabilities to the workforce should not be considered merely a noble cause. It is not bestowed.

In reality, promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities benefits everyone working in technology and ultimately gives the company a competitive advantage.

For example, we know that companies with leadership in hiring and inclusion of people with disabilities are better than companies with more modest performance in this area.

According to An Accenture’s survey of 140 US companies participating in the Disability Equality Index, top-tier companies in the index double their net profits in four years compared to those ranked low in the index. The economic profit margin has increased by 30%.

That makes sense. Companies that choose staff from more candidates may enjoy excellent results. And people with disabilities, as well as raw intelligence, may face more barriers in life, resulting in them developing extraordinary motivation and determination, which makes them formidable employees. I am doing it.

Meanwhile, end users are increasingly demanding accessibility from the high-tech products and services they use.

Energy and innovation

I don’t think the biggest innovations in accessible technology have come yet. But I’m happy to say that VMware is already putting a lot of energy into this area.

In 2019, VMware partnered with the Singapore Special Needs Association (APSN) to create an Ideas Hackathon to help association students tackle social, computing and vocational skills challenges, making Singapore itself more comprehensive. I created an app to make it.

The award-winning Connect Us Pitch was intended to provide a social networking platform for association students, graduates, and potential employers to connect. Further developed by the team with the support of VMware, it debuted as an APSN Live app in vFORUM Singapore later that year.

The following year, in February 2020, we started our first Accessibility Week at the Summit, followed by an Accessibility Hackathon. Five different countries, six different business units, and nine different products were represented.

At Hackathon, 10 concepts have been developed, including a walking assistant application for blind / low vision. Programming to open the door by simply twisting or tapping the smartphone. Intelligent wheelchair object recognition.

Opening the door with a mobile phone, the winning idea, has been integrated into VMware Workspace One Access product.

These hackathons were a team building victory. We saw how passionate our employees were about the inclusion of people with disabilities and received very positive feedback from staff who were grateful for their role.

But VMware is doing much more. For example, we recently completed the deployment of three accessible tools: Fusion, Workstation, and Player, and we plan to add more in the future.

In 2020, we launched the Disability Power Difference (POD) community, and since then have developed a series of awareness-raising learning courses to help us submit to the Disability Equality Index for the first time.

The way forward

These initiatives are in line with the broader equity and trust commitments within the 2030 Agenda. This allows us to get very close to a truly representative workforce and ultimately strengthen our company.

In August of this year, VMware joined the Valuable 500. It is a global business group that ignites systematic change and unleashes the business, social and economic value of more than a billion people with disabilities around the world. Our CEO, Raghu Raghuram, has promised to incorporate disability inclusion into VMware’s leadership agenda.

I try not to be complacent. To create a more comprehensive workplace for people with disabilities and encourage others to do the same, continue efforts and further integration of accessibility into our products, services and culture. Is required.

DEI, especially the inclusion of people with disabilities, needs to be essential to how we in the technology sector move forward as an industry. As individuals, by learning more about disability as an aspect of diversity and gaining a better understanding of disability inclusion, we can all play our part. Without disability policies, technology companies will not be able to attract and retain the talent they need to thrive in the coming years.

