Minecraft is the most popular game ever on the platform with over 1 trillion views on YouTube





Microsoft’s Minecraft is one of the biggest games on the planet.

Microsoft

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games to date, including Tetris, Mario and Grand Theft Auto. It has now surpassed new milestones with over 1 trillion views across YouTube.

The world-building game first appeared on Google’s video sharing service in 2009 and has grown to be one of the largest communities on the platform. According to YouTube, over 35,000 active creator channels in 150 countries produce videos on Minecraft. This is in addition to 140 million people playing Minecraft on PCs, mobile devices and video game consoles.

In an era when tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are worth more than $ 1 trillion, that seems like just another number. But for Mojang Studios, the Stockholm-based development team that created Minecraft, it reminds us that the game is growing steadily, even if many of us pay attention to other things. ..

Lydia Winters, chief storyteller at Mojang Studios, started making videos about Minecraft on YouTube before being hired by a team of seven people about 10 years ago.

The game has continued to grow in appeal since Microsoft acquired Mojang for $ 2.5 billion in 2014. “Minecraft is more than a great gaming franchise. It’s an open world platform, driven by a vibrant community of deep interest, and there are plenty of new opportunities for that community and Microsoft,” Microsoft said. CEO Satya Nadella said at the time. Microsoft and YouTube said the game has grown steadily since then.

Many others are watching, whether or not they’ve been watching Minecraft all the time.

YouTube and Mojang

Part of Minecraft’s appeal is how its blocky Lego-like art style provides players with the tools to build their own world and tell their own stories. The most popular games are known for their surreal war simulation battles and fascinating stories. Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. is one of the most popular video game franchises to date, known for its quirky characters and complex puzzles.

By comparison, the Minecraft community creates videos of all kinds of worlds. One of the previous popular songs by creator Captain Sparklez was the popular Coldplay song Viva La Vida (Fallen Kingdom), which received 145 million views with a Minecraft-inspired riff. The other shows that creator Dream speeded up the “end” of the game within 23 minutes, recording 29.6 million views. Creators often make money from videos through sponsorship or by splitting a portion of their revenue, including advertising, on YouTube.

“From the beginning, we’ve let them play the game the way they want,” Winters said. “There is no right or wrong way to play.”

Growing game

Minecraft’s success on YouTube is key to Minecraft’s growth. Ernest Petty remembers that he first learned about Minecraft when he came across a popular Minecraft clip, a viral video curator. One of the most popular videos on the internet was when someone recreated Star Trek’s Enterprise-D spacecraft in Minecraft after uploading a clip in 2010 and it was played over 2 million times.

“I don’t think you’ve ever understood how big an enterprise is,” video maker Halkun said on a 3:09 ship tour. Since then, this video has been played over 1280 million times in 11 years.

“The game itself is effectively a canvas,” said Pettie, who is currently leading YouTube’s Culture and Trends Insights initiative. He said the pandemic provided another boost to the game, as many people were stuck at home in search of entertainment. So they turned to social-focused games such as Minecraft, similarly designed competitor Roblox, and the hit online battle game Fortnite, where you can play with your friends nearby or across the web. “Social connections are the universal human needs that people have,” Petty said.

Not all Mojang efforts are as successful as the flagship game. According to a Metacritic study, Minecraft Dungeons, a Minecraft-style action-adventure game, received various reviews when it was released last year. CNET’s cousin GameSpot gave the game a “good” review. The biggest disappointment was that Minecraft Dungeons focused on fighting monsters rather than adding a new twist to the world-building formula of the same name. “It depends on its popularity, not on changing our expectations of the game’s potential,” wrote Steve Watts of GameSpot.

Minecraft Earth tried to bring the Minecraft formula into augmented reality. Augmented reality overlays computer images on the real world. Hold your phone’s camera over to add Minecraft elements to your screen. The game started in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread. Mojangshut stopped the game earlier this year, as many people around the world were encouraged to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, the original Minecraft game continued to gain momentum, both among existing fans and those who weren’t born when the game was first released.

Lewisward, an IDC analyst covering the gaming industry, said he saw this in person with his 6-year-old daughter who plays Minecraft and Roblox. He said the child-friendly nature of the game makes her comfortable playing them for long periods of time. “Before the pandemic, my kid was playing with friends, one on the computer and the other on the tablet,” he said.

He said that Minecraft continues to be one of the most frequently played and best-selling games of the industry each year, and as more and more companies seek to build a digital “metaverse” world for people to interact with. I expect it to continue.

“With Minecraft, you know what you get,” he said.

