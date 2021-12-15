NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will be the first spacecraft to “touch” the sun





“To’touch the sun’of Parker Solar Probe is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly amazing achievement,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, deputy director of NASA’s Department of Science Missions. I am saying.

“This milestone not only provides us with deeper insights into the evolution of our Sun and its impact on our solar system, but all we learn about our own stars is the rest of the universe. Tell us more about the stars. “

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 and is getting closer and closer to the sun in a circle. Scientists, including astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who gave the spacecraft its name, want to answer basic questions about the solar wind flowing out of the sun.

The sun’s corona is much hotter than the actual surface of the star, and spacecraft can provide insight into why. The corona is 1 million Kelvin (1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit) at the hottest point, but the surface is about 6,000 Kelvin (10,340 degrees Fahrenheit).

The spacecraft has already revealed amazing discoveries about the Sun, including the 2019 discovery of a magnetic zigzag structure of the solar wind called switchback.

Now, thanks to Parker’s latest approach to the Sun, spacecraft have helped scientists determine that these switchbacks come from the Sun’s surface.

Twenty-one approaches to the sun took place in seven years before the Parker Solar Probe mission was completed. The probe will orbit within 3.9 million miles from the surface of the Sun in 2024 and will be closer to the star than Mercury. This is the planet closest to the Sun.

It sounds distant, but researchers equate it with the probe on the four-yard line of the soccer field and the sun, the end zone.

Closest to the sun, a 4-inch thick carbon composite solar shield must withstand temperatures close to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the interior of the spacecraft and its equipment will remain at a comfortable room temperature.

Nour Raouafi, Parker Project Scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, said: Statement in Laurel, Maryland.

“We can see evidence of being in the corona in magnetic field data, solar wind data, and images. In fact, we can see spacecraft flying through the corona structure that can be observed during the total solar eclipse.”

Get closer to the stars

In April, the Parker team noticed that the spacecraft entered the solar atmosphere for the first time after crossing the border.

This is when the spacecraft makes its eighth fly-by of the Sun, recording the magnetic and particle states inherent at the boundary where the Sun’s massive solar atmosphere ends and the solar wind begins (8.1 million miles from the surface of the Sun). Occurred in.

Professor at the University of Michigan, BWX Technologies, Inc. Justin Kasper, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, said: statement. “It’s very exciting that we’ve already reached it.”

Parker went in and out of Corona several times over the course of several hours during the April flyby. This helped researchers understand that the boundary called the Alfvn critical plane is not a smooth circle around the Sun. Instead, there are spikes and valleys. Understanding the existence of these features allows scientists to align them with solar activity from the surface of the Sun.

During the flyby, Parker had another interesting encounter when he passed 6.5 million miles from the surface of the sun. It has passed through a feature called pseudo-streamer, which is a large structure that emerges from the surface of the Sun, which was observed from the earth during the total solar eclipse.

Things were as quiet as the eyes of a storm when the spacecraft flew through the pseudo-streamer. Parkers usually collide with particles as they fly in the solar wind. In this case, the movement of particles was slowed down and the zigzag switchback was reduced.

The spacecraft may fly Corona again in January during the next flyby.

“We look forward to seeing what Parker will find as he repeatedly traverses the corona over the next few years,” Nicola Fox, head of NASA’s heliophysics division, said in a statement. .. “The opportunities for new discoveries are endless.”

Parker may be in the right place at the right time for a future flyby, as the 11-year cycle of the Sun will heat up with activity over the next few years. Every 11 years, the sun completes the solar cycle of calm and stormy activity and begins new activity.

Space weather caused by the Sun (eruptions such as solar flares and coronal mass ejection events) can affect the space’s power networks, satellites, GPS, airlines, rockets, and astronauts, thus reducing the solar cycle. It is important to understand.

The latest solar cycle, which began in December 2019, is projected to peak in July 2025, which means increased solar activity.

This means that the outer edge of the sun’s corona can expand, allowing Parker to spend more time flying through the mysterious outside air of the sun.

“It’s a really important area to enter, as we think that all kinds of physics will be potentially effective,” Kasper said. “And now we’re going to enter the area and hopefully start seeing some of these physics and behaviors.”

