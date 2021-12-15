2022 Technology Trends: How to Address Zero Trust in a Government Environment





Zero Trust can significantly improve the effectiveness of security

What exactly does Zero Trust mean at the federal level? The concept itself is simple. Traffic on the network is considered untrusted, internal or external, until it is validated and the user is authenticated. According to one report, an effectively implemented Zero Trust is expected to improve security effectiveness by more than 144%.

In reality, the transition to zero trust is complicated by two factors. Federal agencies are currently processing large amounts of data from a variety of sources. At the same time, the White House has instructed the agency to support the continuation of the hybrid work policy where possible.

The result is a high-traffic network environment that requires agile and adaptable tools that can detect and validate traffic from any source. It also requires the deployment of solutions that enable government IT teams to quickly identify problem areas and take the required actions.

So what about the horizon of zero trust in the federal government?

First of all, the recognition that Zero Trust does not exist in isolation. Christopher Copeland, CTO of Accenture Federal Services, needs to create a new cyberresponse playbook and start considering endpoint detection.

He adds that he will be exposed to everything from physical devices to networks, infrastructure, data, applications, authentication and access control.

The result is a recruitment framework that not only relies on the best technology, but also benefits significantly from the support of experienced partners who can help federal organizations identify the ideal starting point for zero trust solutions.

So many cyber policies, very little time

Next is cultural influence. According to Marlin McFate, CTO of the public sector at Riverbed Technology, the large number of policy and process inspection points across the federal network means that in the short term, government agencies will implement only the zero trust portion. It means to succeed.

As a result, cultural uptake becomes important. With staff on the same page as executives when it comes to deploying and using zero trust solutions across agencies, it becomes increasingly difficult to gain operational momentum.

McFate said complex federal networks have always faced flaws in application collaboration and adoption that pose security risks, but there haven’t been enough compelling events to push us to something new. I am.

But the evolving attack vector and the perfect storm of pandemic pressure provided the impetus for fundamental change.

