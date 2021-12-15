STALKER 2 has acquired NFTs, including NFTs that can be in-game metahumans





STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is one of the larger releases of 2022 and, for better or for worse, features non-fungible tokens (or NFTs), one of the biggest technological trends entering next year.

Game developer GSC Game World has announced STALKER Metaverse, which uses blockchain technology to bring the community to own part of STALKER 2. This includes the opportunity to become the first ever metahuman to feature GSC GameWorld. Define it as a non-player character rendered in great detail. (Spokespersons have confirmed that metahumans are not created with the Epic Games MetaHuman Creator tool). GSC Game World is partnering with the NFT platform DMarket for new items.

To become a metahuman, players can bid on NFTs that offer the award as part of the January 2022 auction. Anyone who owns an NFT to become an NPC in a game has a specific billing date after the auction.

For those who get to NFT, here’s how the process of becoming an NPC in a game works. Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSCGameWorld, said in an email:

A related NFT idea is to give the right to reproduce the owner’s identity in-game through one of the NPCs. That person needs to come to our studio for detailed scanning procedures, then we have everything to make this person appear in the game world as one of the characters.

(In this video, you can easily see how GSC Game World scans people into the game.)

GSC Game World will release other NFTs in addition to metahumans, but the company refused to identify what they were when we asked. According to the press release, the NFT drop does not affect the gameplay itself or offer any in-game advantage over other players.

Despite concerns from many NFTs (including Keanu Reeves), game makers are beginning to seriously explore this concept. The announcement of the STALKER 2 NFT arrives just a week after the widely-publicized news that Ubisoft will bring NFT gear to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. (Some Ubisoft developers have raised internal questions about the company’s NFT initiative, Kotaku reports.) And Peter, known for his work in games such as Populous, Black And White, and Fable. Molyneux is creating a business simulator where players buy and try NFTs to win a new digital currency called LegacyCoin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/15/22834567/stalker-2-nfts-metahuman-dmarket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos