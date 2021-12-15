Apple and Google Mobile Duopoly are likely to face UK antitrust – TechCrunch





UK Antimonopoly Observers Target High-Tech Leaders Apple and Google, Including Duopolis Command in the Mobile Market via iOS and Android, Interventions Under Future Reforms in National Competition Rules I gave a clear signal. Each app store. Browsers and services bundled with mobile devices running the OS.

Therefore, this could be good news for third-party developers looking to get oxygen as an alternative to the major Apple and Google apps and services.

We have released the first part of a wide range of mobile ecosystem market research released this summer. The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) announced today that it has “provisionally” discovered that Apple and Google can leverage market power to create. “Mainly self-contained ecosystems”; and the degree of lock-in they exercise is competing by “making it very difficult for other companies to enter and meaningfully compete with new systems.” Doing damage.

“CMA is concerned that this will lead to intensified competition and meaningful choices for our customers,” Watchdog wrote in a press release. “People also don’t seem to fully enjoy the benefits of innovative new products and services, such as so-called web apps and new ways to play games through cloud services on iOS devices.”

Regulators are also concerned that consumers may face higher prices than they have to pay in more competitive markets, such as Apple phones, app subscriptions, and in-app purchases. He said he was doing it.

A CMA study points to a lineup of now (very) familiar competitive concerns that accompany how tech giants interact with the platform. Self-priority; Limited T & C for third-party developers. Also, a 30% fee that each platform can charge for some in-app payments. (Or something that some angry third parties like Epic Games and Spotify prefer to attack as an “Apple tax”. Elon Musk calls it a “de facto global tax on the Internet.”)

Separately, CMA is investigating Apple’s App Store in response to complaints from developers with unjustified conditions, which is under current UK competition rules.

Regulators are also continuing to intervene in connection with Google’s privacy sandbox proposal. The latter plan, also known as removing Chrome’s support for cookie tracking and switching to alternative ad targeting technology, has sparked advertiser anger that the move will further increase Google’s market power. And CMA is in talks to accept a series of commitments from Google. This includes oversight trustees to reassure that the wider market is functioning fairly.

At the same time as this ongoing antitrust oversight of digital giants, the UK has an in-train plan to update competition rules — it aims to address the muscles of the Big Tech market. Specifically, the minister wants to intervene to promote competition — suggests working on the power of the platform through custom-made pre-rules for tech giants.

But this major “competition-promoting” digital restart is still waiting for the necessary legislation to come into force.

While waiting for new forces to tackle the power of the platform, CMA is busy gaining a better understanding of the dynamics of the digital market. And, indeed, he is familiar with the issues of ordinary tech giants against allegations of monopoly / anti-competitive behavior.

Of course, we are taking over the order.

“The two companies claim that many of these controls are needed to maintain the security and quality of the overall service to users and, in some cases, to protect their personal information,” regulators now claim. I am writing. Conclusion.

“The CMA agrees that these considerations are very important, but Apple and Google will endorse their own services and limit meaningful choices if other approaches are available. I am concerned that I am making a decision for this reason. “

The potential remedies for tackling the anti-competitive behavior of mobile duopoly considered in the report are:

Allows users to easily switch between iOS and Android phones when they want to replace their device without losing functionality or data. Make it easy to install apps by methods other than the App Store or Play Store, such as so-called web apps. Enable all apps to allow users to choose in-app payment methods such as game credits and subscriptions, rather than being tied to Apple or Google’s payment system. In particular, it makes it easy for users to choose Apple or Google alternatives for services such as browsers by making it easier to set the browser they are using as the default.

CMA consults on the results of the first survey. We are seeking feedback from the market by February 7, 2022.

Apple and Google have been contacted to respond to the survey. (See the base of this post for comments.)

The actual UK antitrust intervention in mobile duopoly appears to be on the ice while the CMA waits for the restart of competition to begin. Specifically, there are laws that authorize the Digital Market Unit (DMU), which is responsible for overseeing key parts. Of the incoming government.

But in a further statement today, CMA suggests that both Apple and Google “work so far meets the following criteria for strategic market status (SMS) designations for some ecosystem activities.” I write that.

Under the reform, SMS is a bar to initiate pre-competitive intervention.

However, the DMU is responsible for making the final call for the tech giant to meet that threshold. The unit (launched earlier this year) is within the CMA and will leverage regulatory expertise and past work in the digital arena, but it is unlikely that there will be significant disagreements.

The status of SMS will put Apple and Google in the face of “a legally enforceable code of conduct to control their behavior and prevent abuse of their strong position,” the CMA said. I’m writing now.

“With this in mind, CMA’s current view is that the market power of companies in this area will be best addressed through the DMU, ​​which the government has recently proposed power to,” he continued with competition. It also states that it is waiting for the intensification of consumers. Legal authority from the government (also recently consulted).

In the CMA announcement, the two big tech probes mentioned above were mentioned in Apple’s App Store and Google’s Privacy Sandbox, and regulators said: CMA takes an integrated approach in all these relevant cases to ensure the best results for its customers and other businesses. “

We haven’t yet covered the details of the mobile ecosystem. The second half of the investigation is underway and CMA will publish a final report in June 2022.

It remains to be seen if the UK competition will be restarted and messed up by mid-next year, that is, whether the DMU and CMA will be empowered to take steps to reconstruct the mobile duopoly.

In a general reaction to CMA’s market research, an Apple spokeswoman said:

Apple believes in a vibrant and dynamic market where innovation can thrive. We face fierce competition in every segment of our business and North Star is always the trust of our users. We will continue to create new opportunities for developers while protecting the privacy and security of our users.

Our rules and guidelines are constantly evolving and we have made many recent changes that benefit both developers and consumers. As the work of this investigation progresses, we will continue to be constructively involved with the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Cupertino also claimed that the UK iOS app economy supports more than 330,000 jobs.

A Google spokesperson also sent this statement.

Android gives people more choices than any other mobile platform when deciding which app or app store to use. The Android app ecosystem also supports nearly 250,000 jobs across thousands of UK app developers and phone makers. As a result of recent changes, Google regularly sees how to best support these businesses. For example, 99% of developers are eligible to receive a service fee of 15% or less. We are committed to building a thriving, open platform that empowers consumers and helps developers succeed.

