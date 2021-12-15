Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Review: Clean performance and smooth screen





Affordable machine OLED screens have become the theme of this year’s laptop market. Between Lenovo’s 13-inch Chromebook Duet 5 and various 13-inch Windows options such as Dell and Asus, 2021 changed the OLED laptop from a luxury product to a luxury product that you wouldn’t know where to look. ..

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED aims to integrate OLEDs into yet another unprecedented form factor, midrange workstations. It is the first 14-inch OLED laptop on the market and ready to be the first OLED laptop with a 90Hz refresh rate. Of course, you won’t actually get any of these Monicas until it’s actually released, but Samsung (creating the screen) and Asus claim in early 2022.

Instead of targeting a 13-inch multimedia experience like the Dells XPS 13 OLED, Asus’ own Zenbook 13 OLED, and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Vivobook works. It has an AMD-enabled 8-core Ryzen 95900HX processor and a Nvidias GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. We are targeting creative works on the go and on a budget.

With that in mind, my test unit (16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage) is a powerful $ 1,199 package that’s less than half the MSRP of an equivalent 14-inch MacBook Pro. (Samsung gave me the price with a serious warning that it may change before the release. In that case, I would change the Vivobooks score accordingly and republish this review. There are words.) Port selection is also appropriate. It’s heavy, and speakers and microphones should meet the needs of any video call you have. Still, there are weird things here and there that you won’t find on more expensive devices (and many other devices in this price range). Its impressive and powerful machine is still not the right daily driver for everyone.

Good stuff Good processor 90Hz OLED screen Touchpad numeric keypad Battery life can’t get more than 16GB RAM because it’s bad Some bloatware MiddlingGPU Plus comes with a handy numeric keypad on the touchpad.

If you’re considering this Vivobook, it’s probably due to the screen. We guarantee that: 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 OLED panels are very nice and have higher resolutions than you would normally see on an OLED laptop of this size. It provides impressive contrast, vibrant colors, and sharp details, 100% reproduction of the sRGB color gamut, and is maximized at 399 knit brightness. Of course, the trademark of OLED technology is that black is completely black (because individual pixels are turned off). Samsung claims that the panel emits less blue light than other screens, and you can choose an eye care color profile that makes everything slightly yellow in the MyAsus app.

A 90Hz refresh rate may not be necessary for the work of too many people, but it’s also a great bonus. Once you get used to it, scrolling will be smooth and it’s really painful to go back to 60Hz. This will certainly be one of the smoothest screens available for a price of $ 1,199 (again, assuming the Vivobook stays there).

Asus, Samsung, AMD in one.

If the screen wasn’t intriguing to the Vivobook, it was probably a chip. The 8-core Ryzen 9 5900HX on my unit is AMD’s most powerful processor for thin and lightweight laptops. It’s rare to see such a powerful chip combined with a GPU on such a small device except Apple devices, but it’s one of the most powerful 14-inch on the market.

The lid … stands out.

You can see how Vivobook worked with various synthetic benchmarks by looking at the graph below. Needless to say, the Ryzen 5900HX and RTX 3050 easily beat similar-sized AMD machines with integrated graphics like the Zenbook 13 OLED.

It’s rare to see such a powerful chip combined with a GPU on such a small device.

A more important question for many creative professionals is exactly where the Vivobook is in the MacBook. It’s the current gold standard, a machine that’s definitely recommended for those who don’t care about money, and it also has a great screen.

The bad (but not surprising) news for Asus is that the Vivobook got less than half the score it got with Premiere Pro’s Puget Bench, which measures video export and play times in 4K and 8K. (The MacBook got 1072 against Vivobooks 494.) It also took twice as long to complete the actual 4K export (although that task is AMD’s weakness and Apple’s strength). It took 7 minutes and 36 seconds. The Macbook took only two and a half years.

However, some of these benchmarks score higher than the 13-inch MacBook Pro ($ 700 more for comparable specs) and are comparable to most other benchmarks. If you’re considering a 13-inch MacBook Pro for some reason, there’s a compelling argument that the Vivobook Pro is also worth a closer look. (The 13-inch OLED Zenbook took more than 14 minutes to export and scored 201 in the benchmark.)

It’s not weightless, but it’s surprisingly convenient to carry.

I was also impressed with how easy these tasks were on the 5900HX. Fans of Vivobooks ran all the way through my benchmark tests, but they were always quiet and able to work on different devices at the same desk without distractions. CPU temperature was highly controlled throughout the synthetic benchmark. I saw some spikes during the export, but none exceeded 80 degrees Celsius. In other words, these well-known CPU-intensive tasks didn’t make Vivobook work so hard.

Asus Vivobook Pro14 Benchmark Benchmark Score Benchmark Score Cinebench R23 Multi 10270 Cinebench R23 Single 1472 Cinebench R23 30 Minutes Multi Loop 8945 Geekbench 5.3 CPU Multi 7109 Geekbench 5.3 CPU Single 1505 Geekbench 5.3 OpenCL / Compute 55379 Primee Pro 494 It was

Well, there are all the caveats to this. It’s battery life. Battery life in Vivobooks isn’t long, and it’s one area where devices lag far behind everything Apple currently sells. Given the high refresh rate and high resolution of the display, this is not necessarily surprising. OLED technology should mitigate some of these penalties by turning off pixels here and there, but on average 6 hours and 37 minutes in a row, even when the desktop background is operating in a completely black dark mode. It was used. (It was a load of about 12 Chrome tabs, with occasional zoom calls and streaming video). That’s not a terrible result, but it’s worse than many laptops in this price range. The main advantage of the 14-inch form factor is that it can be used away from your desk. Battery life is probably a big consideration for people shopping in this category. It tastes sour in 6 and a half hours.

Another thing professionals should be aware of is that the configuration seems to be somewhat limited. The specs that come with the Vivobook are subject to change as the release approaches (I’ll update this review if they do), but from the given sheet I have a top model It seems. That is, you cannot configure this device with more than 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This actually limits what you can do on your device, even with the corresponding processor. (You can’t upgrade RAM or storage yourself after the fact.) Devices that add the lack of Thunderbolt ports that limit compatible peripherals such as external drives and docks, and may fall short of many needs. Look for professional workloads. (If you don’t need it, you don’t even have the 4K screen options listed here.)

A 90Hz refresh rate can’t help its battery life.

The rest of this computer is pretty good. The audio is powerful, loud and distortion-free. Mike did a great job of removing the noise of a large dishwasher in the background of Zoom calls. The keyboard is very elastic and has a comfortable texture. The deck is a bit thin and keystrokes can push it down. This is something some people hate (and it’s a fairly light stroke).

One of the cool things is that when you press the small button in the upper right corner of the touchpad, the LED numeric keypad pops up. (This is a staple of many Asus laptops.) It’s potentially useful and doesn’t get in the way of using the touchpad, but the buttons are sensitive enough that I accidentally numeric keypad in the palm of my hand when I was there. Typing that could be pulled up. It’s a little annoying.

Assuming this Vivobook stays at the price I was given, that’s a big deal. It’s also a bit of a twiner, as I mentioned about the 13-inch MacBook Pro. In reality, I don’t know how big the members are looking for this powerful processor with a discrete GPU, but 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage are sufficient. Given the thinness and lightness of this device, a decent battery life can further limit the audience.

I see this primarily as a device for people looking for a primary driver who wants to play games and edit. This is a good and affordable option for the crowd, but you can also get some pay for editors who can afford to spend a little more on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and others who make heavy use of the GPU. .. Gamers who can live without an OLED screen can get more powerful GPUs, more RAM, and much better battery life with the Zephyrus G14.

But I’m still happy that the package exists. 90Hz OLED screens are really fun to use, and they hope we can see more at this affordable price in the future. AMD also uses the Ryzen 5000 series to power thin, lightweight laptops that haven’t been seen for years. This is much more exciting to see than what Id recommends to buy for most people. But it’s very exciting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/22834763/asus-vivobook-pro-14-oled-2022-5900hx-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

