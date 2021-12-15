Apple is struggling to keep pace with Google and Amazon, according to new research on future readiness





Wednesday, December 15, 2021 5:32 am

Tesla, Lululemon, Mastercard and Google have surpassed the global rankings of their respective industries with the Future Readiness Indicator released today, including Apple, IBM, Twitter, Spotify, HSBC, Audi and Sony.

The Institute for Management Development (IMD) Future Preparation Center surveys more than a decade of data (2010-2021) to determine future readiness for the post-pandemic economy and rapid and frequent changes. Simply put, future readiness indicators measure the resilience of a company’s world.

The Future Readiness Indicator analyzes 86 profitable companies in four profitable industries: fashion & retail, automotive, financial services and technology worldwide, including markets in the US, UK, Europe and Asia.

In the technology sector, Google was ranked highest overall for future preparation, with Amazon second and Microsoft third. Sony was the last of the 28 companies to be ranked, and Dell was ranked 27th.

In another amazing position on the list, Apple is in 9th place, a bit behind the top 3 and Facebook, AMD, NVIDIA, Netflix and Alibaba (4th to 8th). Twitter didn’t work either, and I was in 13th place. IBM ranked 18th, Spotify 20th, and Nintendo and Samsung 24th and 25th out of 28th.

In the financial sector, Mastercard scored the highest for future preparations, followed by Visa and Ant Group. Meanwhile, HSBC, Wells Fargo & Company, and American International Group scored the lowest overall in 21st to 23rd place.

In addition, American Express landed 20th out of 23rd, Capital One 19th, Citigroup 17th, and JP Morgan Chase and Company 13th.

In fashion and retail, Lululemon was ranked highest overall, followed by Nike, followed by Hermes. Fast Retailing, Inditex and Hanesbrands were the worst ranked 14th to 16th.

To my surprise, Adidas was 5th and 7th out of 16th under Nike. Under Armor was 9th and Next was 10th.

In the automotive sector, Tesla was ranked highest overall for future preparations, Toyota was ranked second and BMW was third. Kia, Audi and Renault are in 16th to 18th place (final ranking).

Interestingly, though, Toyota, Renault, and even Tesla were surprisingly low on gender diversity, while Harley-Davidson and Ford Motors were ranked highest on this particular indicator. I did.

Indicators utilize objective, rule-based measurements to reach a composite score where AI-driven algorithms compare to industry averages. Use hard data to rank companies against key drivers of innovation. Financial foundations, investor expectations for future growth, employee diversity, R & D, early results of innovation, business diversity, cash and debt.

Studies show that some companies have turned to new trends before the pandemic has overtaken its competitors. COVID-19 acted as a dramatic test case, rewarding pre-built capacities and revealing the institutional inertia of those who did not.

Professor Howard Yu, author of IMD’s Future Readiness Indicator, commented:

In the UK, government work has returned from home advice, so subordinate organizations that have not made the necessary changes are better suited to observe and replicate more successful industry counterparts.

