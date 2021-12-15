A security flaw in Log4j puts 41% of Indian companies at risk of hacking: Report





According to an analysis by cybersecurity firm CheckPoint Research (CPR), about 41% of India’s corporate networks are already facing Log4j vulnerabilities.

The new vulnerability affects the widely used library Log4j, created by Apache, the most widely used web server. A vulnerability in Log4j could allow remote code execution by simply entering a specific string in a text box. It was first discovered by the Minecraft player, but soon it turned out that this vulnerability worked not only in Minecraft exploits, but in any program that uses the Log4j library.

CPR researchers say they have observed attempts to exploit a vulnerability in Log4j, known as Log4Shell, in more than 44% of corporate networks around the world.

For more information on Log4j and its vulnerabilities, see a recent article detailing exploits and their behavior.

The Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) region was the most affected region, with 46% of corporate networks facing exploits, while North America was the least affected, with 36.4% of organizations doing so. I was facing an attempt.

Early reports on December 10 showed thousands of attack attempts, surpassing 40,000 on Saturday, December 11. Twenty-four hours after the initial outbreak, the sensor exploited this vulnerability to record approximately 200,000 attack attempts worldwide. At the time of writing this article, researchers point out that the number was hit by more than 800,000 attacks.

In addition, the report emphasized that at least 46% of these attempted exploits were made by known malicious groups.

Lotem Finkelstein, director of threat intelligence and investigation at CheckPoint, said he was most concerned about the involvement of known malicious groups, and log4j said, “Immediate action from the security team is needed, otherwise it is immeasurable. It can cause no damage. “

“This vulnerability is complex to patch and easy to exploit, so it will continue for years to come unless companies and services implement protection and take immediate steps to prevent attacks on their products. That’s what CPR says. In a blog post.

Note, on the other hand, that this bug does not affect all versions of Log4j, only versions 2.0 to 2.14.1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/log4j-security-flaw-has-put-41-per-cent-of-indian-corporates-at-risk-of-hacks-7674212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos