iPhone 14: Here are five things you’ll want to see on Apple’s next phone





iPhone 13 Pro, make a splash

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro impressed us all with their powerful performance and excellent camera skills. But I’m impatient and already looking at the rumored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. These phones are unlikely to go on sale until next fall, but this is my wishlist of the changes I’d most like to see on Apple’s next flagship.

In no particular order, my biggest hopes for the iPhone 14 are:

iPhone 14 has no notch

notch. It has to go. Yes, it serves that purpose and can be stowed like a front-facing camera or various scanners, allowing you to unlock your phone just by looking at it. And while the iPhone 13 has a slightly smaller notch, it still cuts out a large chunk of the screen. So it’s time for a better solution to make the screen really shine.

Perhaps Apple could complete an underdisplay camera that’s there but essentially invisible. As we’ve already seen on ZTE and Vivo phones, the technology is far from perfect. Then there’s the weird pop-up selfie camera found on some Oppo phones, where the display jumps from the top without interruption.

Notch must go.

Sarah Tew / CNET

You can compromise with a simple punchhole solution that fills the front with a display, but you only need to make a few small, unobtrusive holes for the camera to look into.

In-screen fingerprint scanner and Face ID

Speaking of what is hidden on the screen, put a fingerprint scanner under it. Apple’s Face ID works well for the most part. At least it worked well before the pandemic. Wearing a mask in public is now much more common in everyday life, and Face Unlock will only work when paired with your Apple Watch. I don’t want it to disappear completely, but let’s revive fingerprint scanning when the face is hidden.

Even the affordable OnePlus Nord CE has a fingerprint scanner hidden under the display.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

In-screen scanning technology is now commonplace, and OnePlus affordable phones hide the scanner invisibly from the phone’s display, much like the physical scanner that used to be on the back or side of the phone. I found that it works like this. Introducing this technology is not a step back. Perhaps the world just admits that it needs a different solution than before. This can be said about so many things.

Larger zoom and larger sensor for iPhone 14 camera

The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera is great, it can take beautiful pictures during the day and bright and sharp pictures at midnight. It’s one of the best cameras you can find on the phone, but I’m a photographer, so of course I’m still going to demand more.

What I want here is a larger zoom. Yes, Apple has tripled the zoom level on the iPhone 13 Pro, which is still in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 10x zoom. Zoom lenses are a great tool for finding interesting compositions in your environment to get closer to the details that can be lost when shooting with a wide-angle lens. Even the 4x zoom on Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro was a jump enough to allow for more telephoto-style images.

It’s clear to see how much you can benefit from having a longer zoom option captured on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Patrick Holland / CNET

But while we’re heading to the camera, I always want to see an overall improvement in quality. So, let’s hit a bigger image sensor. It may be 1 inch in size, as we saw on Sony’s recent Xperia Pro I. If you’re dreaming, make it APS-C or full frame. The larger the sensor, the better the overall image quality and the less you need to take your camera with you every time you upgrade your camera.

Maybe with the iPhone 14, you can sell your DSLR and shoot with just your cell phone.

Of these three, only the iPhone doesn’t use USB-C.

Replace Lightning with Andrew Hoyle / CNET USB-C Charging

Apple uses USB-C for almost every product, from iPads to MacBooks to AirPods. The iPhone still uses Apple’s legacy Lightning port, so when you want to charge it, you’ll have to look for another cable, which is the only device on your desk. All Android review phones, tablets, and even mice and keyboards are connected to the USB-C power cable, making the iPhone a bit outdated.

However, Apple always has its own charging method. When everyone else was using Micro-USB, Apple had that huge 32-pin connector that was first seen on the iPod, and that was also a pain. So I feel that expecting Apple to be in line with the rest of the industry is as likely as asking Kirin to try to shorten his neck like our others. Is it OK? You are also a swan. Donkey, you’re fine, you’re well on your way.

But what I don’t want is Apple removing the port altogether. This was rumored when we started MagSafe charging. Still, you need a dedicated charging cable. In addition, MagSafe charges slower than the Lightning cable and currently doesn’t support data transfer. You see, that doesn’t work. In other words, it’s USB-C. thank you. In the meantime, at least I can use the USB-C-Lightning cable to get at least half the convenience I’m looking for.

Folding mobile phones are perfect for fitting a large screen into a small body.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Foldable iPhone14

Folding phones have basically been the biggest physical design revolution we’ve seen on phones since the advent of smartphones. But they aren’t really catching up-perhaps not only because of their high prices, but probably because they don’t really provide a compelling reason to take advantage of that fold.

However, Apple has a decent track record of actually finding ways to embrace existing innovations and make them work well enough to impact our lives. Apple didn’t invent tablets, but the iPad was the first to really show how useful they were, and now it’s basically the only tablet that matters. And I like foldable phones. They are fun and can fold the big screen in half, perfect for video and photo editing, making it pocket-friendly.

So I would love to see what Apple is adopting this genre of devices and what the team does with products that fall between the iPhone and iPad. Perhaps not as the only phone it launches, but as an additional phone called the iPhone 14 Fold on top of the iPhone 14 Pro. And while there are only a few rumors about a foldable iPhone that suggests this will be real, I’ve spent a fair amount of money on the practical Apple foldable phone concept deep inside the lab on that spaceship campus. I will call you.

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the top phones you can buy right now.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

But these are the top five things I would like to see from the iPhone 14. Some of them are more reliable than others, but we know what rumors point to in the coming months.

