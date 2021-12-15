Oppo reduces creases on new collapsible TechCrunch





Wrinkles seem inevitable. Right there, slam into the middle of those big and expensive foldable displays. And that’s always (and perhaps, of course) the first comment on almost every story I post about folding phones. The alternative is also not ideal — the gap between two different displays on Microsofts Surface Duo.

N in Oppos’ new Find N fold does not mean exactly creases, but all reports so far have been one of the biggest aesthetic complaints centered around the first few generations of folds. Indicates that certain creases are reduced. According to Oppo, “It’s up to 80% less noticeable than the standard foldable one. Of course, wrinkle detection is visible to the viewer, but above all, it depends on how the light hits the screen.

But in any case, the creases were much more annoying than the notches in the fact that they cut off the middle of the screen. What is noteworthy here is how much work Oppo is doing behind the scenes. The company apparently didn’t rush to bring this to market. It will reportedly appear at the end of an in-house developed 6th generation prototype as part of a project that hardware makers have been running since 2018.

So far, the entire foldable landscape is clearly a mixed bag, and some of those failures are self-influenced. The broad consensus is that Samsung was too fast to market in its first fold, but later generations made the product much more viable for consumer use. It’s not mainstream yet (Samsung sorry), but it’s definitely a long way to go. GalaxyZFlip 3 is the first to seriously consider that this phone can be used during the testing process.

Huaweis’ original MateX promised that I would have several opportunities to use it, but it was also abandoned when the company finally returned to the blueprints. Meanwhile, other major issues have plagued hardware makers. Motorolas, on the other hand, first tried the foldable Razr on the flop, but the second generation was able to fix some of these mistakes.

Due to its appearance, Oppo avoided some of those pitfalls by waiting. The truth of the matter is that in this industry, being the first of something is not always an advantage. At some point in the process, we are effectively conducting extensive beta testing among early adopters. And unfortunately I didn’t attend this week’s Oppos Big Show (although Ritas did a great job for us), but for many of the things the company did here, the practice is It was free.

At least, the easy-to-read Oppo is much more correct with an 18: 9 aspect ratio in that it looks like a phone when closed, unlike other foldables. It’s certainly quite thick when closed, but the hinges are good for keeping the display flat. At 7.1 inches, the screen doesn’t reach the Fold 3s 7.6 inches, but I think the former is big enough for most people who feel forced by these devices.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung Display created a folding screen (although Oppo says it did a lot of its own work on)-that is, even if Oppo works, Samsung still cuts. Get it. The rising tide lifts all the boats, I assume that all of those boats happen to be mostly made up of Samsung components.

The friction here, and the big problem, is that this is a device only in China. The world’s largest smartphone market seems to be sufficient for Oppo. Of course, now that OnePlus is effectively built into Oppo, there’s probably an opportunity for synergies there. The brand is particularly tinkering with its own foldable concept these days.

