Sifu (for PC) Preview | PCMag





Sifu is a kung fu fuel fighting game by developer Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Unlike its multiplayer martial arts game, the company’s latest title is a single-player case following a student seeking revenge against five martial arts masters who mistreated him and his family. At first glance, the next $ 39.99 PC game seems to take advantage of Absolver’s combat, but the gameplay mechanics are simpler and generally closer to the PlayStation 2 classic GodHand. The time in the Sifu demo revealed some issues that we expect to be addressed before the February 2022 release of the game, such as frame rate instability, delays, and crashes. Still, Sifu’s gameplay foundation is solid and full of possibilities.

The biggest form of flattery

Capcom’s God Hand was a flawed masterpiece, featuring great combat, absurd plots, and the cast of the most stupid characters in any action game. In particular, the game’s bob / weave avoidance techniques, customizable combos, and intuitive controls have given brutal and punishing combat a satisfying uniqueness that appeals to the few who have played it. Sloclap clearly had an affinity with GodHand, as Sifu feels strongly influenced by it in many ways.

As mentioned earlier, the protagonist is looking for a group of traitor martial arts who betrayed his family and dojo. The story looks like a standard revenge story, but you can check the whiteboard in the game menu to see a detective-like connection for the protagonist to track the target. This board provides backstory and character motivation without disturbing the game with excessive story scenes and conversations. In fact, the Sifu demo is surprisingly minimal in all the right ways. There are no event scenes or hard cuts to long pre-combat diatribes. Everything you need to know about the game world is displayed in-game. We hope that this presentation will be maintained in the full release.

In any case, your fist tells most of the story. Use the direction buttons to ask specific NPCs, but if you don’t want to hear them, you can easily crack your chin with a bottle. After all, you’re looking for revenge, and there’s a lot of punching bags between you and your target.

Action slice

Sifu uses a two-button combo system, one button dedicated to light strikes and the other dedicated to blows. Combining these two buttons in different ways can result in different attacks, but in this regard the demos we played were somewhat limited. There are also some special attacks that confuse your attack. For example, tap the arrow keys / stick back, then tap forward, then make a light attack to tap the palm of your hand to push the target in and expand the space. The same input with a heavy attack initiates a sweep that drops a weakened enemy to the floor.

In addition to health and damage, you need to manage your structure during the melee. The structure is a mechanism similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s posture system. Basically, if you damage your opponent, your opponent’s posture will also weaken. This is represented by the yellow gauge below the health bar. When this gauge is completely full, your opponent’s stance will collapse, your enemies will be stunned and vulnerable to a powerful finish blow. The same is true for you. If you block too many consecutive hits, the structure will weaken and eventually break, leaving it wide open for enemy attack.

Iron clad defense

It can be parried or blocked by the defender. Tap the block button to catch the incoming blow, and press and hold the block to start guarding. Both methods have their strengths and weaknesses. Parry blocks enemy attacks and provides windows to counter them. Since the timing is strict, it is easy to make a mistake in the timing of bending and eat a knuckle sandwich. Guards are a much safer attempt, but overuse of them can lead to rapid structural depletion, which leads to guard interruptions.

You can also avoid attacks with a dedicated dodge button. This is a backstep by default, but if you want to avoid it in a particular direction, you can use directional input to influence the movement. You can run by pressing and holding the evasion button, which is ideal for creating space or launching a rush attack. However, there are drawbacks to avoiding it. It doesn’t give you complete invincibility as it does in action games. You can’t dodge attacks like Bayonetta or Devil May Cry. You can’t jump into the mob and escape the harm, as you will inevitably be nailed to the wrong swing during the recovery of the animation.

Butterflies and bees

The most important defense tool in your arsenal is also the least noticeable, weave. You can hold down the block button and tap the arrow keys / sticks backwards to attack and weave with Bob. Like a god hand, weaving gives you invincibility against high strikes and has the additional bonus of maintaining your position, so you can counterattack much faster than evasion. Weaving is a game changer because it can defend in an aggressive and pseudo-aggressive way. This allows you to stand among mobs and control your enemies in a stylish and thoroughly attractive way. Unfortunately, the protagonist moves slowly when attacking from weaving. Therefore, it is a little difficult to counter aggressive enemies.

In addition, tapping the arrow keys forward while blocking will unleash hops and avoid low strikes, but high strikes can occur. These abilities are essential to Sifu’s actions, so it’s a good idea to see them in the ability notes somewhere on the whiteboard above (I happened to find them during the demo).

Fight enemies and you’ll earn meters that can be used for focus strikes. Pressing and holding the focus button slows down the action, allowing you to target specific points on your opponent and unleash powerful attacks. These are convenient ways to deal simple bonus damage, but in reality this mechanism was the least utilized in our experience. The movement is practical, but not particularly flashy, and the focus meter is so small and subtle that it’s easy to forget that it’s there. Larger and clearer meters help with this as well as more flashy focus strikes.

Everything is fair

The battle of the teacher goes well. Once you get used to the controls and abilities, you will master all the effects. Certainly, the type of enemy has a gimmick. For example, female opponents have a kick and absurd reach and love to unleash sweep attacks. On the other hand, the thick man Bruiser loves fighting. Similar to the classic arcade side-scrolling action, the mentor requires you to learn the attack patterns of these tricky enemies. Digging into the Streets of Rage 4 reveals that memorization is as important as action and reaction.

The environment is littered with very powerful tools and weapons to use. You can grab bottles, bats, and pipes and use them as weapons, or throw them at targets to damage them. You can also kick and throw from the ground right away, not just chairs and small items, without having to pick them up. The animations are smooth and seamless, and you can perform these actions during the battle, making it a great Jackie Chan style battle that is as impressive to watch as you play.

That said, my mentor is bloody. The enemy can’t play well, so you’re going to clean your watch repeatedly. Sure, defeating an enemy will restore a small amount of health, but there is no healing item to abuse other than this little grace. You will probably die a lot, and Sifu has a strange retry system.

The protagonist owns a pendant loaded with coins to revive him when he dies. You can resume the battle immediately after you fall, but doing so will make the hero grow older and physically change. Aging is additive. One revival is one year, the second is two years, the third is three years, and so on. This also consumes pendant coins, the last coin leaving you as a frail man over 70 and there is no revival option. If the hero collapses, it’s just a game overscreen. This system also affects gameplay. As the characters get older, they become significantly stronger, but the trade-offs reduce their health. Obviously powerful story elements are associated with this system, but once released, you have to wait for how it will affect your overall experience.

Can your PC run Sifu?

At this time, Sifu has no recommended specifications, but the minimum requirement is that your gaming PC should have at least an Intel i5-7300U processor. AMD Radeon HD 7870, Nvidia GeForce GTX 600, or equivalent DX11 GPU; 8GB RAM; and Windows 7 operating system. Slocap has not disclosed storage requirements for this Epic Games Store release. On desktop PCs with AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM, Sifu worked pretty well at maximum graphics settings, but was expected to improve performance.

Unfortunately, the demo we played was a bit volatile. In the hours we played, it crashed twice and suffered a noticeable slowdown during room transitions (and during some combat sequences). In some cases, the frame rate fluctuated from smooth 60 frames / second to jittery 40 frames / second. We hope Sloclap will tighten the package before the game is released.

Get ready to fight

Sifu uses a solid mechanical system inside to provide a style of action that is overlooked due to the loss of God’s hands. Brutal challenges, satisfying defensive options, and seamless environmental integration create classic arcade-style actions that are less common these days. We hope Sloclap will clean up the performance and enhance the action before the February 8, 2022 release.

