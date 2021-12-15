Disney + rolls out support for Apple’s SharePlay co-viewing experience on FaceTime – TechCrunch





Disney + is the latest streaming app that adds support for Apple’s SharePlay. This is an iOS 15 feature that provides a shared viewing experience via FaceTime video calls on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV device. First announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, SharePlay will be rolled out with the iOS 15.1 update and will soon include NBA, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount +, Showtime, Apple’s Apple TV +, Apple Music, Apple Fitness, and more. Unique app.

However, Disney + was a long-awaited addition to the lineup as Apple announced during WWDC that streaming services would be one of the services that support the new features.

Today, the two companies are fulfilling their promise with the release of the Disney + app update, which will allow subscribers to use the SharePlay feature on Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS devices. According to Disney, this feature is globally compatible across Disney + catalogs of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. This includes new titles such as Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and Welcome to Earth, as well as upcoming Disney + premierees such as Encant arriving on Christmas Eve (December 24), and Boba Fett’s Book. And so on. It will be available from December 29th.

Once updated, users will be able to host and join SharePlay sessions that allow up to 32 people to watch Disney + together. This is an easy way for families who can’t stay together on holidays to spend a Disney movie night, or entertain kids by streaming Disney + with friends while they’re out of town. It will be a way to go. Above all, holiday trips.

The SharePlay feature itself is built into the FaceTime app, so it’s relatively easy to use. To use this feature, first start a FaceTime call and then open the Disney + app. At the top of the screen, you’ll see a notification warning you that SharePlay is available. Tap Play the content you want to watch to start watching with everyone else in the call. Play controls are available to all other users of your SharePlay session, and each user can press play, pause, rewind, or fast forward.

Disney notes that each participant can select audio and subtitles in the language of their choice when streaming on their device. This feature also provides viewers with multiple viewing options, allowing them to watch streaming content on Apple TV while face timing with friends and family on their iPhone.

SharePlay is one of the most interesting features in the iOS 15 release. This is because FaceTime software seems to be the natural next direction in an era when social distance and remote work have become the norm and apps like Zoom have invaded the consumer realm. .. In addition to co-viewing support, users can also share their screens on SharePlay and launch the app to browse with them. Perfect for everything from online shopping to providing remote technical support to older families.

To stream Disney + using SharePlay, all participants must be running at least iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 and must be Disney + subscribers.

Although Disney has adopted SharePlay, a unique in-app co-viewing feature called GroupWatch will continue to be available to all subscribers in the same country across compatible devices.

In a statement, Gerel Zimmerson, EVP of Product and Design at Disney Streaming, said: “With thousands of movies and shows, as well as new titles and original content catalogs, SharePlay brings together personal friends and family from around the world to create new memories with Disney +’s favorite stories. We offer another opportunity, “he added.

