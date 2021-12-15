A reference to a CSAM scan that was quietly removed from apple.com





References to Apple’s website regarding CSAM scans have been quietly removed by the company over the past few days.

The company’s child safety microsite previously described the company’s plans to scan the iPhone for child sexual abuse material, the security features of communications in messages, and warnings when someone searches for CSAM. .. However, the section on CSAM scans has been removed …

Florian Schimanke, a 9to5 Mac reader, has discovered the change.

I just learned that after releasing iOS 15.2 on Monday, Apple removed the planned CSAM scan mention from their children’s safety website. As you can see in the web archive last Friday, the plan still existed on the website: https: //web.archive.org/web/20211210163051/ https: //www.apple.com/ child-safety /.

This means Apple has abandoned the plan, and some speculate that people want to forget it all. But while I acknowledged this possibility in September, I also explained why I thought it was unlikely.

I can see two potential steps forward for Apple. The first is to continue to postpone the rollout indefinitely. Thus, activating the function does not rekindle all opposition to civil liberties, nor does it offend child protection groups by announcing U-turns. Whenever I take a quiz, I can easily say that I’m working on developing additional safeguards, and I hope people will eventually get bored with the questions.

I think it can work for quite some time, but it’s not indefinite. At some point, the child protection group will want to stand up and know when the system will boot. For example, Apple couldn’t reach iOS 16 without launching this feature or abandoning its plans, and it’s unlikely that it will get over it for a long time.

Therefore, I proposed a second approach.

The second and better route is to announce a Facebook-style independent oversight committee. The committee’s job is to validate the contents of all CSAM databases used by Apple around the world. The wise thing is that Apple invites the loudest CSAM critics to the board, like Matthew Green, a cybersecurity scholar.

I’m still not sure if Apple will accept my advice, but if CSAM scanning doesn’t work just because I removed the plan from its website, I want more time for the company to consider options. I don’t think it’s just that.

Photo: Kelly-Ann Tan / Unsplash

