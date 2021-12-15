There is still time for these 11 Amazon Prime deals to be delivered by Christmas





The holiday is just around the corner. In other words, the shipping deadline is about to begin. I’ve seen many products past Christmas and delayed delivery, which isn’t great for professional crustinators. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals that Amazon Prime members can deliver in time for their vacation.

I searched a lot of popular items to see which ones were in stock and which ones weren’t. Here are some of our favorites. We will continue to update when we find offers and remove products that can no longer be delivered within the required period.

For clarity, the following items are shown as deliverable by Christmas in the local zip code and some other regions selected by our team across the country. Please be sure to check the delivery date before purchasing as it may vary depending on the location.

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year and is just above the Amazon lineup of Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s $ 10 more than a regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but adding $ 10 gives you 40% more power (that is, faster app loading and better overall navigation), and Wi-Fi 6 Supports faster streaming.

THISWORX

This high power car vacuum cleaner has returned to its lowest price this year. It comes with a variety of attachments to get into tight spaces and tight spaces, including a 12V power cord and a carry bag to store everything.

Casio

This could literally be the last watch someone needs. It provides solar charging to keep the battery full, has a multi-band 6 to keep accurate time every day, and is waterproof. G-SHOCK watches are known to be durable and durable, making them perfect for anyone who works in any condition.

Amazon last updated the Fire HD 8 tablet by doubling onboard storage, strengthening its internal processor, and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB in 2020. It comes in four different colors and can be purchased for an additional $ 30 if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model.

David Carnoy / CNET

Amazon sells Apple’s latest AirPods, the AirPods 3, for just $ 150. That’s $ 29 cheaper than the Apple Store, the lowest price ever. AirPods 3 are in stock at this price and are out of stock. These inventory status seems to vary from region to region. Therefore, please check the delivery time to see if delivery is possible in your area before Christmas.

Read the AirPods 3 review.

Amazon

You don’t know when your tires will go low or even worse, so why not always prepare? This portable air compressor fits neatly in the included bag and can be kept in the trunk until you use it. Believe me, thank you for buying this now, not when it’s too late for your future self.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple’s second-generation Pencil has returned to its lowest price. It’s the perfect time to get one for yourself or an acquaintance who loves the iPad and wants to take the experience to the next level.

If you’re taking health a little more seriously in 2022, or if you know someone else who might be doing it, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to get them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking, and recently acquired EKG features. Get it now.

David Carnoy / CNET

The deal will take place on Amazon’s own second-generation Echo Buds, Amazon’s unique headphones that deliver active noise cancellation and Alexa to your ears. They are in-ear buds offered in both black and white and can be played for up to 5 hours on a single charge. You can enjoy it for another 15 hours with the included charging case, so you don’t have to worry about the power supply while you’re on the go. Amazon has made a lot of improvements to these compared to the first generation models, so be sure to check them out.

Instant pot

If you don’t have an instant pot yet, now is the best time to get one yourself. This model has nine features such as pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fly, roast, steam, bake and bake. It is a very versatile kitchen appliance that does not take up space because it comes with the attachments needed to use it as an air fryer.

It’s always better to be prepared than to be surprised, and this multi-tool allows you to do just that. This carabiner clip incorporates a bottle opener, utility knife, screwdriver, wrench and even a ruler. This is a huge number of features from those that are about 3 inches long and cost less than $ 5. If you’re having a hard time finding a great gift for someone who has it all, or want to buy an affordable gift for a few people, this may be the perfect option.

