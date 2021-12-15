Here are all the Apple deals that are still available in time for Christmas





Only 10 days after Christmas, we are well placed in the last-minute holiday shopping season. Over the past few weeks, MacRumors has tracked all of the best Apple-related deals this season. Many are currently out of date, but there are still some that you might receive by the 25th.

Shoppers should be aware that most of the transactions listed below are available from third-party retailers such as Amazon and B & H Photo. Due to lack of supply and demand, many products have passed the deadline for ordering directly from Apple. You can see a complete list of items that still offer Christmas deliveries on Apple.com.

Please note that all of these are discounted for the transactions listed below, but may not be the highest sales we have ever seen. However, if you miss the Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday deals on these products and need them in time for Christmas, these are the absolute best deals you can find right now.

Finally, keep in mind that when it comes to shipping and delivery dates, these are constantly changing and updated by all retailers. Items that were in stock and delivered before 25 days when this article was published may be sold out completely or may be past Christmas delivery just a few hours later. Once you find what you want, it’s time to buy.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case can be purchased from Amazon for $ 249.00 to $ 179.00. It’s not a record low, but it’s only $ 20 different from the Black Friday sale we saw this year, with a $ 70 discount on the latest AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case.

These can now be delivered as fast as Friday, December 17th, with regular deliveries arriving on Tuesday, December 21st in most parts of the United States. This is one of two sets of AirPods that currently have a delivery window before Christmas.

AirPods Max

The second model available before the 25th is AirPods Max, which can be purchased for $ 549.00 to $ 479.00. Amazon has all colors at this price and all arrive before Christmas.

Estimates are starting to approach 25th, as most colors indicate delivery dates from December 21st to December 24th.

MagSafe accessories

This week, Amazon offers a number of MagSafe accessories at discounted prices, including iPhone 13 silicone cases and leather cases, MagSafe chargers and MagSafe battery packs.

Apple watch

Amazon has discounted a number of Apple Watch Series 7 models over the past few days, reducing these devices by $ 50 and introducing a whole new record low. Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 made of green aluminum with a clover sports band, this model is available for $ 399.00 to $ 349.00. The only other 41mm GPS model sold at this price is blue aluminum with the Abyss Blue Sport Band.

If you’re looking for a bigger watch, Amazon offers the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in (Product) RED Aluminum and (Product) RED Sport Band for $ 429.00 to $ 379.00.

Finally, Amazon is discounting two Cellular devices this week. You can get the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $ 499.00 to $ 449.00. The 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped from $ 529.00 to $ 479.00. As with GPS models, very few colors are available for Christmas delivery.

Apple TV 4K

Amazon offers a 32GB Apple TV 4K for $ 179.00 to $ 169.99. Currently, the only way to make sure this arrives before Christmas is to pay for the fastest delivery option (free for Prime members).

iPad Pro

Amazon and B & H Photo’s 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $ 1,099.00 to $ 999.00 with Christmas delivery. There are several other iPad Pro models that are discounted, but few will arrive by the 25th.

Apple Pencil 2

You can also pair your new iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil 2, available for $ 129.00 to $ 99.00. This will continue to be one of the best deals we’ve seen this year regarding accessories.

iMac

The 27-inch iMac (3.1GHz 6-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available from Amazon for $ 1,799.00 to $ 1,399.99. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and Amazon estimates delivery around December 21st.

Mac mini

The 512GB M1 Mac mini sells for Amazon from $ 899.00 to $ 749.99. This sale price will be reflected after the $ 49.01 coupon has been applied on the checkout screen. This is in line with the lowest price I’ve ever seen on this model.

Find out all the best discounts on Apple products and related accessories this week with our dedicated Apple Deal Summary.

