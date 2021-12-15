Disney + extends Watch Together functionality to work with FaceTime using SharePlay





Disney + is expanding its “Watch Together” feature today to work with FaceTime while using SharePlay. This allows subscribers using iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to enjoy Disney content in full sync with family and friends during FaceTime calls.

According to the company, the Disney + SharePlay experience is globally available across Disney + content catalogs such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Jerell Zimmerson, EVP of Product and Design at Disney Streaming, is very excited to launch SharePlay with Disney + for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of some long-awaited premiere. I did. With thousands of movies and shows, as well as new titles and original content catalogs, SharePlay is another way to bring together personal friends and family from around the world to create new memories with your favorite stories on Disney +. Provide an opportunity.

SharePlay sessions can host up to 32 people, giving each FaceTime call participant the flexibility to choose audio and subtitles in the language of their choice. Viewers who prefer a larger screen can also enjoy synced content on Apple TV while sharing moments with personal friends and family via FaceTime via iPhone or iPad.

Prior to that, Disney + already had a sort of watch-to-gather feature that allowed different users with Disney + subscriptions to join watch parties, react to the scene, and play / pause content at any time. SharePlay allows you to easily see the reaction of the other party because you are making a FaceTime call with the other party.

One of the fun things to notice is that Disney + currently only supports the SharePlay feature, but as you can see here, Apple has already advertised that the streaming service will work with SharePlay for about a month. is. If you’re interested, here are all the streaming services that you can use the SharePlay feature to have a watch party with family and friends.

Apple TV + MUBI Paramount + SHOWTIME NBA BET + ESPN HBO Max Hulu MasterClass Pantaya Pluto TV Starz

